125 Years

July 26, 1894

It was a frightening event. A driving mare owned and being driven by Thomas Robbins, was spooked and ran into the plate glass window of the post office room. The glass was shattered. The head and fore feet of the horse broke the glass The mare was badly cut and may not live

———

The farmers clubs of the county are concerned about wild parsnip growing alongside the roads and in the ditches. A better way to dispose of them would have been for the farmers to cut them down before they went to seed.

100 Years

July 26, 1919

The annual meeting of The Sidney Machine Tool Company was held yesterday. the following people were elected directors: I.H. Thedieck, A.C. Getz, Frank Thedieck, William Piper, W. H. Wagner, E.J. Griffis, Val Lee and L.M. Studevant. The company is doing quite well.

———

Local businessman L.G. Croft has purchased another business and the family will be moving out of town. He purchased the Marysville Steam Laundry in Marysville. He took over the operation of the business today.

75 Years

July 26, 1944

Sidney schools Superintendent C.C. Crawford announced today five members of the staff have submitted their resignations. The teachers are, Raymond Field (math), Dean Sterling (history), Miss Ida Livingston (art), Miss Margaret Ann Young (first grade), and Mrs. Don Herancourt (fifth grade).

———

The Sidney Daily News has suffered a great loss. H.A. Amos, editor of the paper, died today of a cerebral hemorrhage. He had been with paper more than 50 years. He was born in Columbus.

———

It looks like the Democratic nominee for vice-president will be the current Vice-President, Henry A. Wallace. Harry Truman is falling behind in the race.

50 Years

July 26, 1969

Details are begging to emerge about the Apollo 11 mission. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were exhausted by their airless work on the surface of the moon. The atmosphere and dirt turned their blue space boots cocoa brown. Their walk on the moon, their call with the president, the lunar samples they collected and the journey in general ushered in a new era of civilization.

———

The 1969 Soap Box Derby champion has been determined. Eleven year old Robby Cotterman nosed out Class A champion Gerald Boss for the win. Robby is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Cotterman of North Main Avenue in Sidney.

25 Years

July 26, 1994

The Rising Sun Express fire is one local residents will not soon forget. The fire burned for more than a week. Damages will exceed $1 million. No cause has been identified. The plant is located at 15873 S.R. 65 south of the Village of Jackson Center.

———

The Houston Congregational Christian Church members voted to end their affiliation with the United Church of Christ. The local church disagrees with the stand taken by the national conference on the issues of homosexuality and a woman’s right to choose. The Houston church will conduct its own spiritual affairs.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org