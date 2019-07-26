A chicken bath, foot prints and more

Jacob Yenser, 4, of Botkins, son of Jacob Yenser and Donna Finkenbine, shows a market gilt at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 24.

Evan Michael, 14, of Sidney, son of Ted and Janay Michael, member of Scissors to Sheep, won best of class and state fair qualifier for controlling the image.

Evan Michael, 14, of Sidney, son of Ted and Janay Michael, member of Scissors to Sheep, won first place nature photo in controlling the image, at the Shelby County Fair.

Alicia Barhorst, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Jim and Jacqui Barhorst, member of Anna Livestock, won best of class in dozen eggs at the Shelby County Fair.

Tatum Werntz, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Tina Wooddell, and TJ Werntz, member of New Horizons, won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier for J-8 pet rabbits ages 11-13.

Kelsey Robinson, 16, of Russia, daughter of Scott and Angie Robinson, member of Russia Fashionettes, won third place nature in photography at the Shelby County Fair.

Bethany Althauser, left, 15, of Anna, daughter of Kristian and Heather Althauser, and Liliana Phillips, 13, daughter of Sonya and Keith Phillips, talk while waiting to compete in poultry showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 24.

Kolton Hengstler, 11, of Botkins, son of Jake and Megan Hengstler, washes one of his fancy chickens at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Wyatt Howell, 10, of Anna, son of Nick and Katrina Howell, shows a market barrow at the Shelby County Fair Wednesday, July 24.