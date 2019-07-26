New Bremen resident graduates from Kent State

KENT – Kent State University conferred degrees to Spring graduates during commencement exercises on May 11 in Dix Stadium on the Kent Campus.

The university awarded 836 associate degrees, 3,196 bachelor’s degrees and 795 graduate degrees to students.

Of the 1,217 bachelor’s degree students graduating with academic honors, 247 earned summa cum laude distinction with a 3.9 to 4.0 grade point average while 457 were magna cum laude (3.7 to 3.89) and 513 were cum laude (3.5 to 3.69).

Alison Pulskamp of New Bremen graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in communication and information.

A total of 182 associate degree students graduated with distinction. The “with distinction” honor is awarded when associate degree students achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better for all undergraduate coursework and have completed a minimum of 32 credit hours at Kent State University.

For more information regarding commencement, contact Eric Mansfield at University Communications and Marketing at 330-672-2797 or emansfie@kent.edu.