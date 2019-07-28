Firefighters from Fort Loramie, Minster and New Bremen, work to put out a house fire at 22 Miami Street in Fort Loramie that started around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28. Initial reports suggest the fire started in the garage and spread to the house.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

