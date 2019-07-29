Fair cattle sale

Hayden Huelskamp, 13, of Anna, son of Tonya and Chad Huelskamp, member of Anna Livestock, sells his reserve grand champion market steer at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Denton Homan, 17, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, member of Botkins Livestock, sells his grand champion dairy steer at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Jessie Abke, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Chris and Hope Abke, member of Fairlawn FFA, sells her reserve grand champion dairy steer at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Jessica York, 17, of Russia, daughter of Mike and Maria York, member of Russia Livestock, sells her grand champion market heifer at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Jacob Pleiman, 16, of Bokins, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, member of Botkins Livestock, sells his grand champion dairy feeder at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Carter Pleiman, 14, of Botkins, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, member of Botkins Livestock, sells his reserve grand champion dairy feeder at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 27.

Troy Zimpfer, 14, of Anna, son of Ted and Molly Zimpfer, member of Anna Livestock, sells his grand champion market steer at the Shelby County Fair Saturday, July 27.