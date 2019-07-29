Records set at 2019 Junior Fair livestock sale

SIDNEY — Two days of sales for Shelby County Junior Fair exhibitor’s livestock was held Friday and Saturday.

• Grand champion rabbit, single fryer, shown by Austin Pleiman, Fort Loramie FFA, was sold to 19 buyers for $775. The buyers were B&B Ag-Vantage, Conover; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Buckeye Ford Lincoln Mercury, Sidney; Burke Petroleum, Minster; Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Sidney; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Sidney; E&P Rabbitry, Minster; First Choice Excavation & Demolition, Fort Loramie; Fort Loramie Hardware, Fort Loramie; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Meyer’s Tavern, Botkins; Plasitipak Packaging, Jackson Center; Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet, Sidney; Schafer Oil Company, Fort Loramie; Shelby County Ag Teacher, Anna; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Wagner’s IGA Market, Minster; and Schafer Propane, Fort Loramie.

• Reserve champion rabbit, single fryer, shown by Jenna Batton, Successful, was sold to 12 buyers for $800. The buyers were B. Rogers & Sons, LLC, Sidney; Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Pemberton; Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Sidney; Brian and Terrie Egbert and family, Botkins; Fairlawn FFA, Sidney; Jason Weigandt Landscape, Sidney; Minster Bank, Sidney; Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Sidney; Pullins Drainage, Quincy; Rosewood Machine & Tool, Rosewood; Trent Snavely, Sidney; and Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Sidney.

• Grand champion rabbits, meat pen, shown by Austin Pleiman, Fort Loramie FFA, were sold to 26 buyers for $1,250. The buyers were Alvetro Orthodontics, Sidney; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Fort Loramie; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Anna; Custom Foam Products, Fort Loramie; Eilerman-Nationwide Insurance Agency, Sidney; Fort Loramie Hardware, Fort Loramie; Mark Jordan, Sidney; M & A Muffler & Tire, Fort Loramie; Meyer’s Garage & Drive-Thru, Fort Loramie; Plastipak Packaging, Jackson Center; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Schafer Oil Company, Fort Loramie; Cynthian Township Trustee Robert Siegel, Fort Loramie; The 5th Clipper, Fort Recovery; Tom & Jerry’s, Fort Loramie; Wagner’s IGA Market, Minster; Schafer Propane, Fort Loramie; Frank Miller Lumber, Union City, Indiana; Gene Rowe, West Manchester; Risse, Meiring & Company, LLC, Fort Loramie; Park Street Garage, Fort Loramie; Casey’s General Store Fort Loramie, Fort Loramie, and Keller Grain & Feed, Greenville.

• Reserve champion rabbits, meat pen, shown by Jake Siegel, Fort Loramie Livestock, were sold to five buyers for $525. The buyers were Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Burke Petroleum, Minster; Custom Foam Products, Fort Loramie; Farmer’s Elevator Co., Houston; and J & J Ranch, Fort Loramie.

• Grand champion hog, gilt, shown by Hunter Lenhart, Progressive Livestock, was sold to 22 buyers for a Shelby County Fair record $15,625. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son, Wapakoneta; Almost A Farm, Jackson Center; Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Wapakoneta; Burke Petroleum, Minster; Brian and Terry Egbert and family, Botkins; Farm Fresh First, LLC, Oakfield, New York; First National Bank of New Bremen, New Bremen; From The Ground Up Ag Service, Anna; H & W Transportation Logistics, Hebron; Jeff McGowan family, Botkins; MKM Farm, Lewistown; Mickie’s Greenhouse, Botkins; Garrett and Megan Serr, Jackson Center; Serrene Acres, Botkins; Doug and Glenda Stangel, Sidney; Vaubel Swine, Botkins; Progressive Livestock, Jackson Center; Doug and Mickie McGowan, Botkins; Pro Nails, Sidney; Oinker Acres Roasting, Wapakoneta; Pequignot Farms, De Graff; and Burch Farms, Jackson Center.

• Reserve champion hog, gilt, shown by Makenna Snider, Fort Loramie Livestock, was sold to 30 buyers for $3,610. The buyers were Advanced Agrilytics, Upper Sandusky; Alvetro Orthodontics, Sidney; B & B Ag-Vantages, Conover; Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Fort Loramie; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Carity Farms, Minster; Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Sidney; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Anna; Jim and Elaine Egbert and family, Botkins; Fertilizer Dealers Supply, Anna; First Choice Excavation & Demolition, LLC, Fort Loramie; Heins Showpigs, Sidney; Hemmelgarn Services, Sidney; Howell Family Farms, Sidney; K B Construction, Anna; Lotz Insurance Agency, Jackson Center; Minster Bank, Sidney; Plastipak Packaging, Jackson Center; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Rosewood Machine & Tool, Rosewood; Schafer Oil Company, Fort Loramie; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Silveus Insurance, Warsaw, Indiana; Snider Farms, Piqua; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; Wagner’s IGA Market, Minster; Schafer Propane, Fort Loramie; Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Anna; and S & S Investments, Fort Loramie.

• Grand champion hog, barrow, shown by Wyatt Howell, Anna Livestock, was sold to 25 buyers for $2,275. The buyers were Alvetro Orthodontics, Sidney; B & B Ag-Vantages, Conover; Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Pemberton; Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Sidney; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Sidney Flower Shop, Sidney; Curly’s Custom Meats, Jackson Center; Finkenbine Farms, Maplewood; Franklin Township Trustees & Clerk, Sidney; Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Anna; Howell Family Farms, Sidney; Kipp Farms, Anna; Minster Bank, Sidney; Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Sidney; Plastipak Packaging, Jackson Center; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Shelby County Ag Teacher, Anna; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; TLB Family, Anna; Tri-County Veterinary Service, Anna; US Bank, Anna; Emerson and Connie Wagner, Anna; Tim and Raci Zimpfer, Anna; Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Anna; and L & S Pulling Team, Sidney.

• Reserve champion hog, barrow, shown by Evan Argabright, Anna FFA, was sold to 23 buyers for $3,500. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son, Wapakoneta; Alvetro Orthodontics, Sidney; Anna Young Farmers, Anna; Argabright Family Farmers, Anna; Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson Center, Jackson Center; Kent and Shelly Buehler, Botkins; Curly’s Custom Meats, Jackson Center; Jim and Elaine Egbert and family, Botkins; First National Bank of New Bremen, New Bremen; Mark and Jessica Heitman, Anna; JD Wildermuth Trucking, Lewistown; Jackson Center Educational Foundation, Jackson Center; Lacal Equipment, Jackson Center; Lotz Insurance Agency, Jackson Center; Lotz Service, Jackson Center; PHC Enterprises, Botkins; Plastipak Packaging, Jackson Center; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Schmerge Show Pigs, Botkins; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Ted and Molly Zimpfer and family, Anna; and Lucas Buehler, Botkins.

• Grand champion chickens, fryer pen, shown by Reilly Sommer, McCartyville Producers, were sold to 12 buyers for $1,815. The buyers were Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson Center, Jackson Center; Buckeye Ford Lincoln Mercury, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Anna; Donald A. Sommer Inc., Anna; Egbert Livestock Botkins and St. Henry, Botkins; Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Sidney; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Roger Schulze Trucking, LLC, Sidney; Sorensen Insurance Agency, Wapakoneta; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; TMP Trucking, Anna; and Gary and Pam Carter, Anna.

• Reserve champion chickens, fryer pen, shown by Ben York, Russia Livestock, were sold to seven buyers for $775. The buyers were Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Fort Loramie; Bohman Ag Service, Russia; Custom Foam Products, Fort Loramie; Detailed Machining, Sidney; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Russia; and RC Family Wood Products, LLC, Russia.

• Grand champion chickens, broiler pen, shown by Reilly Sommer, McCartyville Producers, were sold to eight buyers for $1,565. The buyers were Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson Center, Jackson Center; Buckeye Ford Lincoln Mercury, Sidney; Donald A. Sommer Inc., Anna; Egbert Livestock Botkins and St. Henry, Botkins; Roger Schulze Trucking, LLC, Sidney; Sorensen Insurance Agency, Wapakoneta; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; and TMP Trucking, Anna.

• Reserve champion chickens, broiler pen, shown by Cade Allison, Fairlawn FFA, were sold to 25 buyers for $1,250. The buyers were B & B Ag-Vantages, Conover; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Fort Loramie; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Buckeye Ford Lincoln Mercury, Sidney; Choice One Engineering, Sidney; Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Sidney; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Anna; Detailed Machining, Sidney; Donald A. Sommer Inc., Anna; Fairlawn FFA, Sidney; ReElect Judge Goettemoeller, Anna; K B Construction, Anna; Lotz Insurance Agency, Jackson Center; P & T, LLC, Anna; Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Sidney; Picture Perfect Photo & Design, Sidney; Plastipak Packaging, Jackson Center; ReMax One-Gary Smith, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Rosewood Machine & Tool, Rosewood; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Ticon Paving, Piqua; and Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Sidney.

• Grand champion chicken, single fryer, shown by Carson Shoffner, Anna Livestock, was sold to 14 buyers for $690. The buyers were Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Sidney; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Botkins; Brandt Farms, Anna; Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Sidney; KC Construction, Lewistown; Kipp Farms, Anna; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Ralph A. Bauer-Attorney at Law, Houston; Kevin and Jenni Shoffner, Anna; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; US Bank, Anna; and Wreaths by Holly, Anna.

• Reserve champion chicken, single fryer, shown by Adam Hoehne, Russia Livestock, was sold to nine buyers for $550. The buyers were Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Fort Loramie; Bohman Ag Service, Russia; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Sidney; Hoehne Painting Company, Houston; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Russia; Plastipak Packaging, Jackson Center; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; and Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Anna.

• Grand champion chicken, single broiler, shown by Avery Shoffner, Anna Livestock, was sold to 14 buyers for $690. The buyers were Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Sidney; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Botkins; Brandt Farms, Anna; Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Sidney; Kipp Farms, Anna; MKM Farm, Lewistown; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Ralph A. Bauer-Attorney at Law, Houston; Kevin and Jenni Shoffner, Anna; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; US Bank, Anna; and Wreaths by Holly, Anna.

• Reserve champion chicken, single broiler, shown by Alexandria Gaerke, Russia Livestock, was sold to 11 buyers for $600. The buyers were Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Fort Loramie; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Sidney; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Anna; Matt Huffman for Senate, Lima; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Shelby County Republican Party/Heilers, Anna; and Susan Manchester for State Representative, Lakeview.

• Grand champion cattle, steer, shown by Troy Zimpfer, Anna Livestock, was sold to 51 buyers for $5,625. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son, Wapakoneta; Anna Young Farmers, Anna; Area Energy & Electric, Sidney; Argabright Family Farms, Jackson Center; Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Wapakoneta; Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Pemberton; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Fort Loramie; Brunson Welding, LLC, Anna; Celina Insurance, Anna; Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Sidney; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Anna;, Curly’s Custom Meats, Jackson Center; Egbert Livestock Botkins and St. Henry, Botkins; Egbert Show Cattle, Botkins; Brian and Terrie Egbert and family, Botkins; Jim and Elaine Egbert and family, Botkins; Fennig-Homan Agribusiness, Coldwater; Focal Point Solutions, Anna; Fultz Flooring, Sidney; Hemmelgarn Services, Sidney; Fred and Billie Homan and family, Botkins; J R Edwards Concrete Co., Sidney; Mark Jordan, Sidney; K.E. Freytag Masonry, Anna; Keith Elsass and Melissa Welch, Anna; Kempfer Sales & Service, Anna; Lacal Equipment, Jackson Center; Lochard Inc., Sidney; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Maria Stein Grain, Maria Stein; Mayo Family Farms, Versailles; Meyer’s Tavern, Botkins; Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Russia; P & T, LLC, Anna; Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Sidney; Plastipak Packaging, Jackson Center; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Sidney Windustrial, Sidney; Track Side Treats, Anna; US Bank, Anna; Wells Brothers, Anna; Ron and Marcia Wiessinger, Jackson Center; Wreaths by Holly, Anna; Zimpfer Farms, Anna; Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Anna; and White Dove Limited, Anna.

• Reserve champion cattle, steer, shown by Hayden Huelskamp, Anna Livestock, was sold to 46 buyers for $4,500. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son, Wapakoneta; Adams Funeral Home, Sidney; Area Energy & Electric, Sidney; Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Wapakoneta; Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/New Knoxville, New Knoxville; Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Pemberton; Barhorst Farms, Anna; Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Sidney; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Botkins; Buckeye Ford Lincoln Mercury, Sidney; Dan Hemm Automall, Sidney; Dan Hemm Automall, Sidney; Donald A. Sommer, Inc., Anna; Egbert Livestock Botkins and St. Henry, Botkins; Emerson Wagner Realty, Sidney; First National Bank of New Bremen, New Bremen; Rob and Barbara Frische, Wapakoneta; From The Ground Up Ag Service, Anna; Fultz Flooring, Sidney; Goffena Furniture, Sidney; Hairitage House, Botkins; Ernie Heintz, Anna; Hemmelgarn Services, Sidney; Huelskamp Farms, Wapakoneta; Inn Between Restaurant, Botkins; K & R Mower Derby, New Knoxville; Kloeppel Livestock, Sidney; Laneview Farms, Fort Loramie; Plastipak Packaging, Jackson Center; Pleiman Club Lambs, Anna; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Roger Schulze Trucking, LLC, Sidney; Schafer Oil Company, Fort Loramie; Garrett and Megan Serr, Jackson Center; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Sidney Electric Company, Sidney; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; Terrill Farms, Ridgeway; US Bank, Anna; Vondenhuevel Auction Services, Sidney; Ron and Marcia Wiessinger, Jackson Center; Zimpfer Farms, Anna; and Schafer Propane, Fort Loramie.

• Grand champion cattle, dairy steer, shown by Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock, was sold to 17 buyers for $1,035. The buyers were Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/New Knoxville, New Knoxville; Buckeye Insurance, Anna; Egbert Livestock Botkins and St. Henry, Botkins; First National Bank of New Bremen, New Bremen; Fultz Flooring, Sidney; Jeff Metz Construction, Botkins; Lacal Equipment, Jackson Center; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Meyer’s Tavern, Botkins; Minster Bank, Sidney; PHC Enterprises, Botkins; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; Track Side Treats, Anna; Ted and Molly Zimpfer and family, Anna; and Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Anna.

• Reserve champion cattle, dairy steer, shown by Jessie Abke, Fairlawn FFA, was sold to 10 buyers for $1,175. The buyers were Abke & Sons, Pemberville; Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Pemberton; Dell-Delight Farms, Sidney; Detailed Machining, Sidney; Fairlawn FFA, Sidney; Minster Bank, Sidney; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; Ticon Paving, Piqua; Twincreek Farms, Anna; and Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Anna.

• Reserve champion cattle, market heifer, shown by Jessica York, Russia Livestock, was sold to 12 buyers for $550. The buyers were Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Wapakoneta; Bohman Ag Service, Russia; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Carr Supply, Dayton; Custom Foam Products, Fort Loramie; Eilerman-Nationwide Insurance Agency, Sidney; Fennig-Homan Agribusiness, Coldwater; M & T Mowers, Fort Loramie; Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Russia; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; and Vondenhuevel Auction Services, Sidney.

• Grand champion cattle, dairy feeder, shown by Jacob Pleiman, Botkins Livestock, was sold to 31 buyers for $1,780. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son, Wapakoneta; Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/New Knoxville, New Knoxville; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Billing Insurance, Anna; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Buckeye Ford Lincoln Mercury, Sidney; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Anna; Custom Foam Products, Fort Loramie; Donald A. Sommer Inc., Anna; Jim and Elaine Egbert and family, Botkins; Emerson Wagner Realty, Sidney; First National Bank of New Bremen, New Bremen; Fultz Flooring, Sidney; H & W Transportation Logistics Jackson Center, Jackson Center; J & A Tubular, Botkins; Jason Weigandt Landscape, Sidney; Jeff Metz Construction, Botkins; Mark Jordan, Sidney; Lacal Equipment, Jackson Center; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Meyer’s Tavern, Botkins; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Schafer Oil Company, Fort Loramie; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Track Side Treats, Anna; US Bank, Anna; Wagner’s IGA Market, Minster; Schafer Propane, Fort Loramie; and Al’s Barn & Grill, Fort Loramie.

• Reserve champion cattle, dairy feeder, shown by Carter Pleiman, Botkins Livestock, was sold to 33 buyers for $1,690. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son, Wapakoneta; Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/New Knoxville, New Knoxville; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Billing Insurance, Anna; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Buckeye Ford Lincoln Mercury, Sidney; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Anna; Custom Foam Products, Fort Loramie; Dell-Delight Farms, Sidney; Donald A. Sommer Inc., Anna; Jim and Elaine Egbert and family, Botkins; Emerson Wagner Realty, Sidney; First National Bank of New Bremen, New Bremen; Fultz Flooring, Sidney; H & W Transportation Logistics Jackson Center, Jackson Center; J & A Tubular, Botkins; Jason Weigandt Landscape, Sidney; Jeff Metz Construction, Botkins; Mark Jordan, Sidney; Lacal Equipment, Jackson Center; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Meyer’s Tavern, Botkins; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Schafer Oil Company, Fort Loramie; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Track Side Treats, Anna; US Bank, Anna; Wagner’s IGA Market, Minster; Schafer Propane, Fort Loramie; Al’s Barn & Grill, Fort Loramie; and Matt and Nicole Pleiman family, Fort Loramie.

• Grand champion market goat, shown by Denton Homan, Botkins Livestock, was sold to 19 buyers for $1,875. The buyers were Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/New Knoxville, New Knoxville; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Bornhorst Printing, Wapakoneta; Buckeye Insurance, Anna; Egbert Livestock Botkins and St. Henry, Botkins; First National Bank of New Bremen, New Bremen; Fultz Flooring, Sidney; H & W Transportation Logistics Jackson Center, Jackson Center; Jeff Metz Construction, Botkins; Lacal Equipment, Jackson Center; Meyer’s Tavern, Botkins; Minster Bank, Sidney; PHC Enterprises, Botkins; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Anna; Rupp Seeds, Wauseon; and Homan Farms, Botkins.

• Reserve champion market goat, shown by Norah Homan, Botkins Livestock, was sold to 19 buyers for $1,535. The buyers were Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/New Knoxville, New Knoxville; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Bornhorst Printing, Wapakoneta; Buckeye Insurance, Anna; E & P Rabbitry, Minster; Egbert Livestock Botkins and St. Henry, Botkins; First National Bank of New Bremen, New Bremen; Fultz Flooring, Sidney; Jeff Metz Construction, Botkins; Lacal Equipment, Jackson Center; Meyer’s Tavern, Botkins; Minster Bank, Sidney; P & T, LLC, Anna; Provico Farm & Show Supply, Botkins; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; Track Side Treats, Anna; Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Anna; and Rupp Seeds, Wauseon.

• Grand champion turkey, shown by Maya Oduro, Scissors to Sheep, was sold to seven buyers for $475. The buyers were ReElect Judge Goettemoeller, Anna; Inn Between Restaurant, Botkins; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Roger Schulze Trucking, LLC, Sidney; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; Brian and Krista Schulze, Anna; and G & S Custom Ag, LLC, Fort Loramie.

• Reserve champion turkey, shown by Colton Pleiman, Botkins Livestock, was sold to 11 buyers for $550. The buyers were Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Fort Loramie; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Sidney; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Anna; Matt Huffman for Senate, Lima; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Shelby County Republican Party/Heilers, Anna; and Susan Manchester for State Representative, Lakeview.

• Grand champion market lamb, shown by Preston Serr, Progressive Livestock, was sold to 48 buyers for $5,390. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son, Wapakoneta; Allenbaugh Insurance, Jackson Center; Almost A Farm, Jackson Center; Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Wapakoneta; Baker Farms, Maplewood; Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson Center, Jackson Center; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Fort Loramie; Sidney Flower Shop, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Botkins; Burke Petroleum, Minster; Clancy’s, Noblesville, Indiana; Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Sidney; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Anna; Curly’s Custom Meats, Jackson Center; Brian and Terrie Egbert and family, Botkins; Fultz Flooring, Sidney; Grandma Moses Homemade Ice Cream, Ottawa; H & W Transportation Logistics Jackson Center, Jackson Center; Hemmelgarn Services, Sidney; Huffer Chiropractic, Jackson Center; J & A Tubular, Botkins; Jackson Center Pro Hardware Store, Jackson Center; Jackson Center Area Growth Association, Jackson Center; Jackson Center Pharmacy & Wellness Center, Jackson Center; Lacal Equipment, Jackson Center; Lakeside Propane, Lakeview; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Mickie’s Greenhouse, Botkins; Next Generation Kitchen & Bath, Botkins; North Star Hardware & Implement, North Star; Plastipak Packaging, Jackson Center; Zeke and Judy Regula, Wapakoneta; Rising Sun Express, Jackson Center; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Dan and Shannon Roberts, Jackson Center; Serrene Acres, Botkins; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Split Decision Catering, Lewistown; St. Marys Chrysler Dodge Jeep, St. Marys; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; The Heidout Restaurant & Bar, LLC, Jackson Center; Track Side Treats, Anna; US Bank, Anna; Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Sidney; and Progressive Livestock, Jackson Center.

• Reserve champion market lamb, shown by Brendan Serr, Progressive Livestock, was sold to 46 buyers for $5,190. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son, Wapakoneta; Allenbaugh Insurance, Jackson Center; Almost A Farm, Jackson Center; Alvetro Orthodontics, Sidney; Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Wapakoneta; Baker Farms, Maplewood; Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson Center, Jackson Center; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Fort Loramie; Sidney Flower Shop, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Botkins; Burke Petroleum, Minster; Clancy’s, Noblesville, Indiana; Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Sidney; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Anna; Brian and Terrie Egbert and family, Botkins; Fultz Flooring, Sidney; Grandma Moses Homemade Ice Cream, Ottawa; H & W Transportation Logistics Jackson Center, Jackson Center; Hemmelgarn Services, Sidney; Huffer Chiropractic, Jackson Center; J & A Tubular, Botkins; Jackson Center Educational Foundation, Jackson Center; Jackson Center Pro Hardware Store, Jackson Center; Jackson Center Pharmacy & Wellness Center, Jackson Center; Lacal Equipment, Jackson Center; Lakeside Propane, Lakeview; Mickie’s Greenhouse, Botkins; Next Generation Kitchen & Bath, Botkins; North Star Hardware & Implement, North Star; Zeke and Judy Regula, Wapakoneta; Rising Sun Express, Jackson Center; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Dan and Shannon Roberts, Jackson Center; Serrene Acres, Botkins; Sidney Body CARSTAR, Sidney; Split Decision Catering, Lewistown; St. Marys Chrysler Dodge Jeep, St. Marys; Sunrise Cooperative, Botkins; Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, Anna; The Heidout Restaurant & Bar, LLC, Jackson Center; Track Side Treats, Anna; US Bank, Anna; Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Sidney; and Progressive Livestock, Jackson Center.

• Grand champion duck, shown by Bailey Althauser, Kettlersville Livestock, was sold to 16 buyers for $680. The buyers were Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson Center, Jackson Center; Judge Jeff Beigel, Sidney; Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Fort Loramie; Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Fort Loramie; Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Sidney; Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Sidney; Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Anna; David and Katherine Fogt, Sidney; ReElect Judge Goettemoeller, Anna; Dave Heintz, Sidney; Matt Huffman for Senate, Lima; Linkous Hawaiian Shave Ice, Marengo; Gary Carter, Republican for Judge, Anna; Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney; Shelby County Republican Party/Heilers, Anna; and Susan Manchester for State Representative, Lakeview.

• Reserve champion duck, shown by Addison Brewer, Shamrock Stitchers, was sold to four buyers for $1,050. The buyers were Tom Becker, Anna; Buehler Trucking, Anna; Finkenbine Farms, Maplewood; and J A M Trucking, Anna.

• A Shelby County Fair record $23,600 was raised in the gallon of milk sale, which included Dannon purchasing 47 shares for $2,350. Exhibitors included Andrew Berning, Taylor Birkemeier, Austin Borchers, Jacob Borchers, Jessica Colby, William Curl, Blake Greiwe, Lane Greiwe, Grace Hageman, Meredith Hageman, Aubrey Hoying, Levin Hoying, Miranda Hoying, Russell Hoying, Jade Laux, Grace Maurer, Brady McCumons, Elizabeth Pestke, Alex Poeppelman, Marie Schulze, Maximilian Schulze, Amber Stangel, Lena Stangel, Lena Stangel, Owen Steinke, Dylan Symonds, Aiden Topp, Aubree Topp, Kinley Topp, Madelyn Topp and Savannah Will.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

