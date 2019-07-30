Lemonade, champion goat and more

Norah Homan, 11, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, member of Botkins Livestock won reserve grand champion market goat and reserve grand champion born and raised goat at the Shelby County Fair. With her are her siblings, left to right, Grace Homan, 18, Denton Homan, 17, and Mae Homan, 8.

Norah Homan, left, 11, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion breeding goat and grand champion open show breeding goat at the Shelby County Fair.

Bryson Roberts, 14, of Jackson Center, son of Dan and Shannon Roberts, member of Jackson Center FFA, won showmanship – senior lamb and 3rd overall market lamb at the Shelby County Fair. With him is his brother Braxton Roberts, 7.

Ashley Gehret, 11, of Anna, daughter of Joyce Gehret, member of McCartyville Producers, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier in scrap booking jr. at the Shelby County Fair.

Casey Delaet, 16, of Russia, son of Chad and Ann Delaet, member of Russia Livestock, won outstanding of the day, state fair qualifier, and Dorothy Duncan Award in grillmaster.

Luke Homan, 13, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, member of Botkins Livestock, won master robotics – state fair qualifier at the Shelby County Fair.

Kelsi Hiler, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Mike and Mindy Hiler, member of Scissors to Sheep, won junior showmanship rabbits at the Shelby County Fair.

Lincoln Vaubel, 2, of Botkins, son of Emily and Ryan Vaubel, drinks a lemonade at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Maddie McEldowney, left, 17, of McCartyville, daughter of Jerry and Kelli McEldowney, lines up girls for the Jr. Fair Modeling Contest at the fair Sunday, July 21.

Denton Homan, 17, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion market goat and grand champion born and raised goat at the Shelby County Fair. With him are siblings Norah Homan, left, 11, and Mae Homan, 8.