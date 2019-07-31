Edison State honored for supporting Guard, Reserve employees

PIQUA – Edison State Community College President Doreen Larson and Dean of Professional and Technical Programs Tony Human were recognized with the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve on July 25.

The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off before and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.

The pair were nominated for the Patriot Award by Brandi Olberding, director of apprenticeships and work-based learning and Army reservist.

In her nomination, Olberding stated, “Edison State makes it as effortless as possible to be an active member of the Reserves and also has a leadership team that supports my obligations and reflect the same values that I live up to on and off duty.

“As an 18-and-a-half-year member of the U.S. Army Reserves, and return employee at Edison State, I can honestly say that Edison State understands when duty calls and they fully support my commitment to fulfill my obligations, no matter how short of a timeframe. The college does not impose restrictions on my time off based on my military leave; I receive equal and fair treatment.

“President Larson is an incredible leader that exemplifies the support for staff and students who are serving and have served. Through her efforts, we can continue to appreciate all people on campus and value their contributions.

“I can always rely on my direct supervisor, Dr. Tony Human, to be completely understanding of the commitments of wearing the uniform. As Tony completely understands himself of the sacrifice and the selfless service, that he committed to. Serving your country is a duty loyalty and is done without recognition or gain, to a service member, it is another obligation taken with high regard.

“This respect and understanding extends to all members of the staff, faculty, and administration. It is embedded in Edison State’s culture to support and accommodate all members of the community.”

A Veterans Lounge, located on the Edison State Community College Piqua Campus, is fully equipped and provides a quiet place to study and relax. A dedicated veterans adviser, as well as a VA certifying official for GI Bill benefits, also are available at Edison State.

For more information about veterans’ benefits, visit www.edisonohio.edu/veterans.

ESGR, a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee’s military commitment.

ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,750 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.