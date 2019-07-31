Madiaon Snider, 11, daughter of Luke and Jennifer Snider of Fort Loramie and a member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club, was the 2019 Shelby County Jr Fair Swine Skillathon High Score Award Junior winner.

Marissa Snider 9, daughter of Luke and Jennifer Snider of Fort Loramie and a member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club, was the 2019 Shelby County Jr Fair Showmanship Junior winner.

Madison Snider, 11, daughter of Luke and Jennifer Snider of Fort Loramie and a member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club, was the winner of the 2019 Shelby County Fair Open Show Grand Champion Market Gilt.

Bria Sherman, 2, of Houston, daughter of Angel and Brian Sherman, walks the Shelby County Fairgrounds with a carnival prize at the Shelby County Fair Monday, July 22.

Ella Henry, 2, gets help getting a drink of water from her dad, Shawn Henry, both of Houston, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22. Henry is an U.S. Army veteran. Ella is also the daughter of Jill Henry.

Kristin Polley, left, opens the trunk of a 1978 Cadillac El Dorado on display at the 23rd annual cruise in at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21. Looking on is her daughter Samantha Polley, 9, both of Middle Point.

The hood ornament of a 1927 Dictator Studabaker owned by James Bertsch on display at the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

The world is mirrored in the chrome finish of a headlight on a 1930 Chrysler model 70 Royal Coupe owned by Tim Wolf on display at the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Makenna Snider, 14, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Luke and Jennifer Snider, a member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club, wonthe reserve grand champion market gilt at the Shelby County Fair.