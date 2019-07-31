The cast of “Grease” performs “We Go Together” during a rehearsal at The Historic Sidney Theatre on Tuesday, July 30.

Portraying the character Danny Zuko Christian Porath, left, 17, of Sidney, son of David and Tracy Porath, sings “Summer Nights” with Melody Joines, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Maureen and Andrew Joines, portraying the character of Sandy during a rehearsal for the musical “Grease” at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Tuesday, July 30. The musical will be have showings Friday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m..