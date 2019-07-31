A hug from Molly

Charlee Guillozet, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Frank and Jessica Guillozet, gets a big hug from K & J’s Ice Cream representative Molly the Moo Cow during Sidney Police Department’s Safety Town 2019 held at the police department Wednesday, July 31. Kids learned how to be safe in a wide variety of dangerous situations such as becoming separated from their parents, finding themselves close to a dangerous animal or in the event of a fire.

Charlee Guillozet, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Frank and Jessica Guillozet, gets a big hug from K & J’s Ice Cream representative Molly the Moo Cow during Sidney Police Department’s Safety Town 2019 held at the police department Wednesday, July 31. Kids learned how to be safe in a wide variety of dangerous situations such as becoming separated from their parents, finding themselves close to a dangerous animal or in the event of a fire. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_SDN080119SafetyTown.jpg Charlee Guillozet, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Frank and Jessica Guillozet, gets a big hug from K & J’s Ice Cream representative Molly the Moo Cow during Sidney Police Department’s Safety Town 2019 held at the police department Wednesday, July 31. Kids learned how to be safe in a wide variety of dangerous situations such as becoming separated from their parents, finding themselves close to a dangerous animal or in the event of a fire. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News