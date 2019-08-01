Stuff the bus at Walmart Saturday

SIDNEY — Thanks to a collaboration with Walmart, the Sidney Salvation Army will be offering school supplies to Shelby County children on Aug. 17.

The School Tools Stuff the Bus program will take place in almost 3,000 Walmart stores across the country on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This is the first year of this new program where shoppers can come in Aug. 3 to receive a list of needed school supplies to drop off in the donation bins by the doors. The program takes place on tax-free weekend, meaning most purchases for donation will be tax-free. Donation kettles will also be set up outside the doors to collect money to purchase more supplies.

The school supplies donated will stay in the community. Sidney’s Salvation Army will be having a Back to School Bash on Aug. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. to hand out the supplies to residents from all across Shelby County. Outside organizations will be present providing information about family support. Popcorn and cotton candy will be handed out, and there will also be numerous activities for the kids to participate in such as inflatables outside. Anyone in need of school supplies for their children must bring a photo ID and their school’s supplies list. All supplies are first come first serve.

“We encourage people to come see us and come donate,” said Salvation Army Captain Samantha Lockard. “There’s a large need.” Donations can also be dropped off at the Sidney Salvation Army up to Aug. 16. Anyone interested in donating supplies can visit bit.ly/SchoolToolsSidney for a registry of supplies needed.

By Sam McCafferty For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a summer intern with the Sidney Daily News.

