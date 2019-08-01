Posted on by

FFA Shop and Crop winners


Large Wood

First: Josh Johnson

Second: Savannha Will

Medium Wood

First: Macalla Huelskamp

Second: Gage Wannemacher

Third: Jacob Snider

Small Wood

First: Ryan Ely

Second: Luke Ryan

Third: Delia Adkins

Cap Rack

First: Tyler King

Second: Carter Gordah

Third: J Hunter Wreede

Sign

First: Hannah May

Second: Austin Turner

Third: Prew Maddy

Step Stool

First: Emily Werling

Second: Zach Ambos

Third: Josie Gehret

Corn Hole

First: Adrea Mantor

Second: Collin Walker

Third: Grace Weigant

Stepping Stone

First: Grant L

Second: Megan Argubright

Third: Lexi Schmiesing

Saw Horse

First: Clarie Henmah

Second: Black Grewie

Bean Plants

First: Emily Lessing

Second: Jonah Bratugim

Third: Aidan Bratugim

Corn Plant

First: Aaron Brathigum

Second: Aidan Bratigum

Third: Jakie Bensman

Electric Board

First: Meghan Elliot

Second: Ethan Kitchon

Third: Levi Cain

Nail Box

First: Lily Autderhoar

Second: Alanya Vanhorn

Third: Zayne Maddy

Mason Jar Bean

First: Paul Herry

Second: Tyler King

Third: Aubrey Baker

Mason Jar Whey

First: Riley Huelskamp

Second: Mark Segar

Third: Danielle Bering

Mason Jar Oats

First: Ethan Autderhaar

Second: Aubrey Baker

Third: Lily Aufdehaar

Mason Jar Corn

First: Tyler Corn

Second: Danielle Berning

Third: Evan Delters

Grass Hay

First: Riley Huelskamp

Second: Aaron Bratigum

Third: Alden Bratigum

Hay

First: Riley Huelskamp

Second: Aubray Baker

Third: Lexi Graves

Beets

First: Lexi Shmiesing

Second: Derek Wolters

Carrots

First: Danielle Berning

Second: Lexi Schmiesing