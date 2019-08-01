FFA Shop and Crop winners

Large Wood
First: Josh Johnson
Second: Savannha Will
Medium Wood
First: Macalla Huelskamp
Second: Gage Wannemacher
Third: Jacob Snider
Small Wood
First: Ryan Ely
Second: Luke Ryan
Third: Delia Adkins
Cap Rack
First: Tyler King
Second: Carter Gordah
Third: J Hunter Wreede
Sign
First: Hannah May
Second: Austin Turner
Third: Prew Maddy
Step Stool
First: Emily Werling
Second: Zach Ambos
Third: Josie Gehret
Corn Hole
First: Adrea Mantor
Second: Collin Walker
Third: Grace Weigant
Stepping Stone
First: Grant L
Second: Megan Argubright
Third: Lexi Schmiesing
Saw Horse
First: Clarie Henmah
Second: Black Grewie
Bean Plants
First: Emily Lessing
Second: Jonah Bratugim
Third: Aidan Bratugim
Corn Plant
First: Aaron Brathigum
Second: Aidan Bratigum
Third: Jakie Bensman
Electric Board
First: Meghan Elliot
Second: Ethan Kitchon
Third: Levi Cain
Nail Box
First: Lily Autderhoar
Second: Alanya Vanhorn
Third: Zayne Maddy
Mason Jar Bean
First: Paul Herry
Second: Tyler King
Third: Aubrey Baker
Mason Jar Whey
First: Riley Huelskamp
Second: Mark Segar
Third: Danielle Bering
Mason Jar Oats
First: Ethan Autderhaar
Second: Aubrey Baker
Third: Lily Aufdehaar
Mason Jar Corn
First: Tyler Corn
Second: Danielle Berning
Third: Evan Delters
Grass Hay
First: Riley Huelskamp
Second: Aaron Bratigum
Third: Alden Bratigum
Hay
First: Riley Huelskamp
Second: Aubray Baker
Third: Lexi Graves
Beets
First: Lexi Shmiesing
Second: Derek Wolters
Carrots
First: Danielle Berning
Second: Lexi Schmiesing