Market Goat winners

Class 1
First: Maria Stephenson
Second: Elizabeth Pestke
Class 2
First: Jenna Pleiman
Second: Grant Albers
Class 3
First: Katelyn Burden
Second: Grant Albers
Third: Maryssa Smith
Fourth: Lindsay Vastano
Fifth: Samuel Walls
Class 4
First: Kevin Hayslett
Second: Landon Sanders
Third: Dexter Ingle
Fourth: Mary Landis
Fifth: Andrew Millhouse
Class 5
First: Aubrey Baker
Second: Jared Baker
Third: Hailey Messer
Fourth: Audrey Farrier
Fifth: Bredan Bowman
Class 6
First: Denton Homan
Second: Jared Baker
Third: Wyatt Larger
Fourth: Aaron Dunn
Fifth: Landon Sanders
Class 7
First: Kevin Hayslett
Second: Aubrey Baker
Third: Sage Cowan
Fourth: Hailey Messer
Fifth: Hunter Messer
Class 8
First: Norah Homan
Second: Wyatt Larger
Third: Jacob Yenser
Fourth: Jenna Plieman
Fifth: Elizabeth Low
Class 9
First: Zachery Ambos
Second: Iris Canan
Third: Iris Canon
Fourth: Jadyn Huber
Fifth: Elizabeth Low
Grand Champion – Denton Homan
Reserve Grand Champion – Norah Homan
Rate of Gain – Kolton Hengster
Reserve – Morgan Paulus