Market Goat winners


Class 1

First: Maria Stephenson

Second: Elizabeth Pestke

Class 2

First: Jenna Pleiman

Second: Grant Albers

Class 3

First: Katelyn Burden

Second: Grant Albers

Third: Maryssa Smith

Fourth: Lindsay Vastano

Fifth: Samuel Walls

Class 4

First: Kevin Hayslett

Second: Landon Sanders

Third: Dexter Ingle

Fourth: Mary Landis

Fifth: Andrew Millhouse

Class 5

First: Aubrey Baker

Second: Jared Baker

Third: Hailey Messer

Fourth: Audrey Farrier

Fifth: Bredan Bowman

Class 6

First: Denton Homan

Second: Jared Baker

Third: Wyatt Larger

Fourth: Aaron Dunn

Fifth: Landon Sanders

Class 7

First: Kevin Hayslett

Second: Aubrey Baker

Third: Sage Cowan

Fourth: Hailey Messer

Fifth: Hunter Messer

Class 8

First: Norah Homan

Second: Wyatt Larger

Third: Jacob Yenser

Fourth: Jenna Plieman

Fifth: Elizabeth Low

Class 9

First: Zachery Ambos

Second: Iris Canan

Third: Iris Canon

Fourth: Jadyn Huber

Fifth: Elizabeth Low

Grand Champion – Denton Homan

Reserve Grand Champion – Norah Homan

Rate of Gain – Kolton Hengster

Reserve – Morgan Paulus