Llama & Alpaca winners


Male Juvenile

First: Anna Henry

Second: River Pistone

Female Juvenile:

First: Jenna Allen

Male Adult

First: Marcus Allen

Second: Addy Frohne

Third: Scarlet Pistone

Fourth: Pippin Pistone

Fifth: Jenna Allen

Female Adult

First: River Pistone

Second: Pippin Pistone

Third: Marcus Allen

Fourth: Ellie Pistone

Fifth: Addy Frohne

Grand Champion – River Pistone

Reserve Grand Champion – Pippin Pistone

Obstacle Course Junior

First: Scarlet Pistone

Second: River Pistone

Third: Marcus Allen

Fourth: Addy Frohne

Obstacle Course Senior

First: Ellie Pistone

Second: Anna Henry

Third: Jenna Allen

Fourth: Pippin Pistone

Showmanship Junior

First: Addy Frohne

Second: Marcus Allen

Showmanship Senior

First: Jenna Allen

Second: Ellie Pistone