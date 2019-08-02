Llama & Alpaca winners

Male Juvenile
First: Anna Henry
Second: River Pistone
Female Juvenile:
First: Jenna Allen
Male Adult
First: Marcus Allen
Second: Addy Frohne
Third: Scarlet Pistone
Fourth: Pippin Pistone
Fifth: Jenna Allen
Female Adult
First: River Pistone
Second: Pippin Pistone
Third: Marcus Allen
Fourth: Ellie Pistone
Fifth: Addy Frohne
Grand Champion – River Pistone
Reserve Grand Champion – Pippin Pistone
Obstacle Course Junior
First: Scarlet Pistone
Second: River Pistone
Third: Marcus Allen
Fourth: Addy Frohne
Obstacle Course Senior
First: Ellie Pistone
Second: Anna Henry
Third: Jenna Allen
Fourth: Pippin Pistone
Showmanship Junior
First: Addy Frohne
Second: Marcus Allen
Showmanship Senior
First: Jenna Allen
Second: Ellie Pistone