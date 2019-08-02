On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will meet Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

The board will discuss the following topics:

• An update of the inclusive play area:

• An update of capital projects, Veteran’s Memorial Field lighting, the Harmon Field fence and the play structure at Roadside Park;

• The open air dinner on the Ross Covered Bridge on Sept. 5

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be presentations on the utilities departments’ annual report and revenue collection department updates. Also, council will discuss creating an impound lot for vehicles towed for various reasons, from crashes to violations.

Council will hold an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes, discipline of a public employee, pending or imminent court action.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Franklin Township Trustees

SIDNEY — The August meeting of the Franklin Township Trustees has been moved from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14. The meeting will be held at the township house at 7 p.m.