125 years

Saturday, August 3, 1894

The dairymen request us to say that, on account of the dry weather, the price of milk will be raised to the following prices: wholesale, 20 cents per gallon; retail 6 ¼ cents per quart; cream, wholesale, 15 cents per quart; retail, 20 cents per quart. The new prices will take effect on Aug. 6.

———

Considerable damage has been done to the farms and fences during the past week north of Anna by fires along the C.H. & D. railroad, and also on the S.D. Young farm, south of Anna. Whole farms have been swept by the flames, with the hardest work required to save the buildings.

100 years ago

Saturday, August 3, 1919

Leroy Elsass, of Anna, was severely injured Saturday, when a fellow-workman lost control of one of the nozzles being used in work at the conservancy dam at Lockington. A 200-foot stream of water struck Elsass, knocking him into the air, and then rolling him some 40 feet in the mud, sand and gravel. He was severely bruised, but no bones were broken.

75 years ago

Saturday, August 3, 1944

A discussion of the possibilities of an airport for Sidney was held last night in the office of Service Director Rex Price by members of city council, the Sidney Development committee, and the Airport committee of the Sidney Merchants Association. A survey of airports in this area and those contemplated, was presented by H.H. Darth, chairman of the merchants’ committee.

———

The annual Holy Angels parish picnic will be held Thursday afternoon and evening, with Norbert Pointner and James Zimmerman as co-chairmen.

50 years ago

Saturday, August 3, 1969

In the near future the Shelby County sheriff’s department may be hooked up with the communications network now operated by the Sidney police department. That is what Sheriff Don Laws is proposing. For about $4,000 the sheriff’s office could be tied into the police system.

25 years ago

Saturday, August 3, 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) – The burning music question of the year has been answered: The Rolling Stones still can crank out high-octane rock ‘n roll. “Voodoo Lounge,” their new album, offers strong evidence that the band has recaptured the spirit and vigor that once made it the world’s greatest rock band. And over nearly two and a half hours Monday night, they proved they can still pull off a vigorous, varied stage show as well.

———

Holloway Sportswear Inc. is planning to move its corporate headquarters from Jackson Center to the former Stolle Corp. headquarters building on Campbell Road in Sidney, Holloway President Roy Leisure said. Leisure said Holloway plans to move all of its corporate office personnel into the new building in September. “It involves about 80 people,” he said.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

