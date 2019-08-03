Relay for Life takes last lap

Kelcey Swob, 10, of Anna, daughter of Rodney and Angie Swob, lights a luminaria candle that had gone out during Shelby County Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, Aug. 3. Kelcey was kept busy relighting candles.

McKenna Keiser, left, 5, and Brantley Keiser, 3, both of Fort Loramie, children of Jodi and Matt Keiser, take turns hugging Norcold, Inc., mascot Jeffy the Polar Bear at the Shelby County Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 2.

Larkyn Mann, 6, of Sidney, daughter of Darryl and Sara Mann, lip sync’s to Take Me Out to the Ball Game at the Shelby County Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 2.

Brenden Smith, 12, left, and his sister Shelby Smith, 2, both of Sidney, the children of Nikki Jones and Mike Smith, hang out on a giant inflated chair at the Shelby County Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 2.

A house crushed witch is depicted on top of a pole at the Primary Eye Care Association tent at the Shelby County Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 2.

Primary Eye Care Association representatives Lindsey Freistuhler, left, and Beth Monnin, both of Sidney, walk at the Shelby County Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 2.

Saieese Hall, left, 13, son of Tosha Hall and Shawn Hall, and Riley Cota, 12, both of Sidney, son of Amber Cota and Chris Cota, dance to Lucid Dreams at the Shelby County Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 2.

Luminaria lit around the track at the Shelby County Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 2.

Charlie, left, and Cathy Clayton, get into their 1984 London Roadster kit car at the Shelby County Relay for Life car show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 2.

People take the last lap of 2019 during the Shelby County Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 2.

Dressed as Dorothy Mary Stahlman, left, and dressed as Scarecrow Judy Johnson, both of Sidney, sell cookies at the Sidney First United Methodist Church tent at the Shelby County Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 2.