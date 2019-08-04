Laid to rest with honor

A line of motorcycle riders take part in the funeral escort of U.S. veteran Christopher Knouff at the Houston Congregational Christian Church in Houston on Saturday, Aug. 3. The Ohio Patriot Guard took part in the escort which too Knouff to Plattsville Cemetery where he was laid to rest with full military honors.

A line of motorcycle riders take part in the funeral escort of U.S. veteran Christopher Knouff at the Houston Congregational Christian Church in Houston on Saturday, Aug. 3. The Ohio Patriot Guard took part in the escort which too Knouff to Plattsville Cemetery where he was laid to rest with full military honors. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN080619Funeral.jpg A line of motorcycle riders take part in the funeral escort of U.S. veteran Christopher Knouff at the Houston Congregational Christian Church in Houston on Saturday, Aug. 3. The Ohio Patriot Guard took part in the escort which too Knouff to Plattsville Cemetery where he was laid to rest with full military honors. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News