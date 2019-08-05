Big Latch On unites moms

Thirty breastfeeding mothers and their babies participated in the Big Latch On Saturday, Aug. 3, on courtsquare in downtown Sidney. From 10:30 to 10:31 a.m. mothers across the world latched to bring awarness to breastfeeding. Door prizes were given away and mothers enjoyed a picnic lunch after the event.

Thirty breastfeeding mothers and their babies participated in the Big Latch On Saturday, Aug. 3, on courtsquare in downtown Sidney. From 10:30 to 10:31 a.m. mothers across the world latched to bring awarness to breastfeeding. Door prizes were given away and mothers enjoyed a picnic lunch after the event. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_BigLatchOn-copy.jpg Thirty breastfeeding mothers and their babies participated in the Big Latch On Saturday, Aug. 3, on courtsquare in downtown Sidney. From 10:30 to 10:31 a.m. mothers across the world latched to bring awarness to breastfeeding. Door prizes were given away and mothers enjoyed a picnic lunch after the event. Melanie Speicher | Sidney Daily News