125 years

Tuesday, August 6, 1894

S.F. Root has completed the enumeration of the school children in the Sidney district for the present year. The results are as follows: First ward, 322; Second ward, 447; Third ward, 449, Fourth ward, 354; East Sidney, 137. The total of 1,709 is up from the 1,681 for last year.

The postmaster at Botkins has succeeded in getting permission to allow him to keep the post office open for a short time on Sundays. The office will be open at 8 o’clock in the morning and at 2 o’clock in the afternoon to serve patrons.

100 years ago

Tuesday, August 6, 1919

Announcing plans for the election to be held next Tuesday, the board of elections said today that no names were filed for the board of education ballot. There are three candidates to nominate and the names are to be written in on the ballot.

The 61st annual shoot of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association will be held at the fairgrounds on Aug. 14. James Ovenden, secretary of the organization, said today that arrangements have been made to have local Western Ohio cars stop at the main entrance of the fairgrounds that day.

75 years ago

Tuesday, August 6, 1944

Torrid temperatures have again made a super demand on the city’s water supply the past few days as near-hundred degree thermometer readings caused water consumption figures to rise. For the past two days, the mercury has risen to the 96 degree mark. The city waterworks reported pumping 842,000 gallons of water yesterday against a normal consumption of 700,000 gallons.

Harry A Romer, of St. Henry, has been named vice presidential candidate for the American First Party to replace Gov. John W. Bricker. Gerald L.K. Smith is the presidential nominee.

50 years ago

Tuesday, August 6, 1969

The parents of Air Force Sgt. James D. Locker, Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Locker, Sidney, have received posthumously several medals won by their son while he was serving in Southeast Asia. Sgt. Locker was awarded the Silver Star Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with seven Oak Leaf Clusters and the Purple Heart. Additionally, Locker’s heroism earned him the Republic of Vietnam’s Military Merit Medal and Gallantry Cross with Palm. He was killed in the Quang Tri Province of South Vietnam on June 9, 1968.

25 years ago

Tuesday, August 6, 1994

A team of Sidney bowlers, sponsored by Elmer’s BP Northtown, recently took second place in the Women’s International Bowling Congress (WIBC) National Championship Tournament, Division II in Salt Lake City, Utah. Team members included Phillis Bruns, Wilma Williams, Barb Schwable, Gayle Elliston and Maggie Seitz (captain). The team finished runner-up out of a field of 4,309 teams in Division II. The five combined for an actual score of 2,541.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

