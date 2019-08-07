Bad Art By Good People features Wilson Health’s ‘The Future is Clear’ campaign

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council has 25 candidates for their 2019 Bad Art by Good People Art Election. This year Gateway has filled the candidate slate with supporters of Wilson Health “ The Future is Clear” campaign.

“Gateway is honored to be partnering with the Wilson Health Foundation Campaign for the 2019 Bad Art By Good People Election. It is a superb organization that is working to raise awareness and bring people together to impact breast cancer right here in our community,” said Gateway Arts Council’s Executive Director Ellen Keyes.

Once Gateway Arts Council reaches its funding goal of $10,000, 50 percent of all proceeds above that amount will go to “The Future is Clear” Campaign.

“While this event is a fundraiser for both organizations, we envision that it will be a lot more,” said Christopher Gibbs, Gateway Arts Council president. “Those of us who are working to make this event happen, see it as a way to help bring the highest quality 3D mammography services to Shelby County. This has the potential to save lives.”

Twenty-four local personalities will be given a blank 16-inch by 20-inch canvas and partnered up with a professional artist to create a piece of art. These artists will not only be creating a piece of art, they will be fighting for community votes. Once all the artwork is completed, the election process will begin.

This year’s Bad Art candidates are Alys Fleckenstein, Bob Sturwold, Catlin Beckett Lewis, Brian Scheid, Chris Grissom, Debbie Wenning, Bob Mc Devitt, Julie Guillozet, Joann Scott, Jordan Crisp, Julie Covault, Julie Henman, Kim Olgesbee, Mark Kauffman, Rachel Hale, Randy Rose, Roger Fulk, Seth Middleton, Tammy Lyme, Wendy Null, Jeff Hobbs, Liz Obringer, Gray Strasser, Melanie Speicher and Gary Carter.

The Bad Art by Good People election will be like nothing the community expects from regular elections. There may be scandals, information leaked and many other election no- no’s. Every member of the community is encouraged to vote and vote as many times as they like. Voting will cost $1 per vote and anyone can vote. There are no restrictions on age, geography or number of times a person can vote.

Proceeds from the election will help The Gateway Arts Council provide quality artistic experiences and entertainment to Sidney and the Shelby County community. Fifty percent of proceeds beyond Gateway’s fundraising goal will go directly to Wilson Health Foundation’s “The Future is Clear” Campaign.

The official Election for the Arts will start Sept 1, 2019, and run through Oct. 3, 2019. Voting early and often is encouraged! Voting can also be done by mail to The Gateway Arts Council and online, starting Aug. 12, 2019, at www.gatewayartscouncil.org .

No election would be complete without an Inaugural Ball and the Bad Art by Good People Art Election is no exception. Gateway Arts Council will host the Bad Art by Good People Inaugural Ball on Oct. 3, 2019, at The Palazzo in Botkins. This ball will feature a dinner and the “Bad Art” will be auctioned off. Tickets for the event are $25 per person and can be purchased at Gateway Arts Council during regular business hours Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.