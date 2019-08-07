Bremenfest features music, competitions, food and games

NEW BREMEN – New Bremen’s Bremenfest will entertain visitors with a weekend of music, competitions, and plenty of good food and refreshments on Aug. 16-18. In preparation, the Little Miss and Bremenfest Queen pageants will happen on Aug. 11. A Fishing Derby will be held Thursday, Aug. 15. Also, talented people meeting the Aug. 10 deadline can participate in the weekend Talent Show.

Bremenfest is located in the area around the Crown Pavillon. More complete information on the schedules and application forms can be found at https://bremenfest.com/.

Friday, Aug. 16, features opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. and the crowning of the 2019 Little Miss Bremenfest and the Bremenfest Queen at 6:30 at the Crown Pavilion. Beer stands and music by Bullet Proof Sound open at 3 p.m. so those who arrive early can find entertainment already in progress. Refreshment and food tents open at 5 p.m. Kids rides open for the kids at 5:30 p.m. The athletically inclined have options. The Ninja Warrior Course opens at 7 p.m. for kids ages 6 to 18 and up. A 1 mile Fun Run will start at 7 p.m. and the Bremenfest 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 p.m.

For those who would rather kick back on a weekend, games of chance and bingo open at 7:30 p.m.. The evening winds up with entertainment by the band Another Round from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, starts early with the 8 a.m. Sons of American Legion Chili Cook Off and the 27th Annual Bremenfest Bike Tour starts at 9 a.m. with 15, 25 and 50 mile options. At 10 a.m., motor enthusiasts can stop by the Main Street parking log for the Classic, Muscle Car and Motorcycle Show with music by DJ Fuzzy.

At Jaycee park, 10 a.m. is also the start time for a kid’s craft corner and a Mud Volleyball tournament. Food and refreshments will open at 11 am, including Sons of the American Legion chicken wings available at 1 p.m.

The Bremenfest Talent Show, presented by The Crescent Players, will begin at 2:30 p.m. Those who want to strut their stuff can go to the Crescent Player Facebook page to download registration forms or can contact organizer Shirley James at 419-305-2431.

The Ninja Warrior Course will be open from 5 to 8 p.m., with a Warped Wall competition from 6 to 9 p.m.

Those taking advantage of the games of chance and bingo will be entertained with music by Mark Cantwil at 8 pm and Clark Manson from 10:30 p.m to 12:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18 is also full of activities. Paul’s BBQ chicken dinners are sold by the New Bremen High School Spanish Club and the New Bremen Cardinals will staff the food and refreshment tent.

The 45th Annual Bremenfest Parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the Amsterdam Center.

At 2 p.m., the Talent Show finals winners will be determined both by celebrity judges and by audience donations for each performer. Kids AG-tivities, sponsored by the New Bremen FFA will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the Jaycee shelterhouse. Children can also participate in the Big Wheel races on Plum Street at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m. there is a Miller Lite Neon Sign auction and the evening ends with music by the band Karma’s Pawn from 6 to 10 p.m.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

