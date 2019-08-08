Russia Local School Board of Education approves employees

RUSSIA – The Russia Local School Board of Education approved several employees for the 2019-20 school year during a special meeting on Aug. 5.

The board voted to employ Michael Bruns as a high school math teacher as a .40 full-time equivalent for the 2019-20 school year. It also voted to employ Bruns as a mentor for high school math at an annual salary of $500 for the 2019-20 school year.

A motion passed to employ Jennifer Timmerman as a one-to-one student aide for the 2019-20 school year. The board also passed a motion to approve David Strunk as a volunteer for high school volleyball for the 2019-20 school year.

Also, a motion passed to approve the initiation of insurance for Beth Murray beginning Sept. 1.

Board members Maria Hoehne, Doug Hoying and Chelsea Hoying were present during the special meeting. Brian Pinchot and Josh Francis were absent.