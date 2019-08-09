Storm downs trees

A downed tree blocking the South Miami street in the 500 block.
Nikole Hoover, of Sidney, surveys the damage after a tree fell across the trunk of her car on Rauth Street in Sidney. The tree fell over during a short storm that blew through on Thursday, Aug. 8.
A downed tree blocking the South Miami street in the 500 block.
Nikole Hoover, of Sidney, surveys the damage after a tree fell across the trunk of her car on Rauth Street in Sidney. The tree fell over during a short storm that blew through on Thursday, Aug. 8.