Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Aug 12, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will presentation of the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services Life Saver Award being presented to Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, Sgt. Jeremy Lorenzo and Officer Andrew Shappie.

It is expected for council to adopt two ordinances to amend the Vacant Property Registration ordinance and to make supplemental appropriations for year 2019.

It is expected for council to adopt six resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize the submittal of proposals with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for grants through the U.S. ODOT, federal administration and the execution of the grant upon proposal acceptance;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff enter into a contract with Ohio ODOT for the elderly and disabled fare assistance program;

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into an agreement with the Shelby County Board of Commissioners for the delivery and processing of residential recyclable materials collected by the city’s contractor and delivered to the Shelby County Recycling Center;

• To consent to the participation in the Ohio ODOT funded municipal bridge inspection program;

• To confirm the appointment of Susan Shaffer and Juanita McCrum to the Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council;

• To appoint Jackie Davis and Erik Edward to the Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council.

Village of Anna Council

ANNA — The Village of Anna Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m., in the village hall.

Council is expected to adopt a resolutions upon it being introduced to authorize a real property tax assessment for the project costs associated with the construction of utilities under and across Interstate 75 required by the annexation agreement entered into by the village of Anna and to declare it to be an emergency. Meetings are open to the public.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Village of Jackson Center Council will meet Monday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Council is expected to adopt three ordinances and they are to amend the personnel policy and procedure manual for village employees, to establish job classifications and rates for all village employees and to establish a new rate class for the usage of water for the sprinkling of large athletic fields. All three ordinances will be declared an emergency.

Council will also go into an executive session to prepare for pending litigation.

Botkins Local School Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m., in the school’s media center.