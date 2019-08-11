Jericho Hale, 10, of Sidney, son of Stefanie and Johnathan Hale, jumps aside to avoid getting hit during a game of dodgeball at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Connection Point Praise and Worship Band performs at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Laylen Cherry, 6, of Sidney, son of Matt and Suann Kleinhans, does what he has to to get through an obstacle course at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Emerson Climate Technologies representative Roger Miller, left, of Sidney, trails just behind Cargill representative Kelvin Miskowiec, of Troy, during the carboard and duck tape boat race final at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10. Miskowiec won the race with a time of 1 minute and 6.69 seconds.