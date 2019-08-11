Posted on by

Y-Fest


Jericho Hale, 10, of Sidney, son of Stefanie and Johnathan Hale, jumps aside to avoid getting hit during a game of dodgeball at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Jericho Hale, 10, of Sidney, son of Stefanie and Johnathan Hale, jumps aside to avoid getting hit during a game of dodgeball at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Connection Point Praise and Worship Band performs at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Laylen Cherry, 6, of Sidney, son of Matt and Suann Kleinhans, does what he has to to get through an obstacle course at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Team Cargill gets a photo after winning the Y-Fest boat race.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Emerson Climate Technologies representative Roger Miller, left, of Sidney, trails just behind Cargill representative Kelvin Miskowiec, of Troy, during the carboard and duck tape boat race final at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10. Miskowiec won the race with a time of 1 minute and 6.69 seconds.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jericho Hale, 10, of Sidney, son of Stefanie and Johnathan Hale, jumps aside to avoid getting hit during a game of dodgeball at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Connection Point Praise and Worship Band performs at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Laylen Cherry, 6, of Sidney, son of Matt and Suann Kleinhans, does what he has to to get through an obstacle course at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Emerson Climate Technologies representative Roger Miller, left, of Sidney, trails just behind Cargill representative Kelvin Miskowiec, of Troy, during the carboard and duck tape boat race final at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10. Miskowiec won the race with a time of 1 minute and 6.69 seconds.

Jericho Hale, 10, of Sidney, son of Stefanie and Johnathan Hale, jumps aside to avoid getting hit during a game of dodgeball at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_3944.jpgJericho Hale, 10, of Sidney, son of Stefanie and Johnathan Hale, jumps aside to avoid getting hit during a game of dodgeball at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Connection Point Praise and Worship Band performs at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_4101.jpgConnection Point Praise and Worship Band performs at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Laylen Cherry, 6, of Sidney, son of Matt and Suann Kleinhans, does what he has to to get through an obstacle course at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_4170.jpgLaylen Cherry, 6, of Sidney, son of Matt and Suann Kleinhans, does what he has to to get through an obstacle course at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Team Cargill gets a photo after winning the Y-Fest boat race.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_4313.jpgTeam Cargill gets a photo after winning the Y-Fest boat race.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Emerson Climate Technologies representative Roger Miller, left, of Sidney, trails just behind Cargill representative Kelvin Miskowiec, of Troy, during the carboard and duck tape boat race final at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10. Miskowiec won the race with a time of 1 minute and 6.69 seconds.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN081319YFest.jpgEmerson Climate Technologies representative Roger Miller, left, of Sidney, trails just behind Cargill representative Kelvin Miskowiec, of Troy, during the carboard and duck tape boat race final at Y-Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10. Miskowiec won the race with a time of 1 minute and 6.69 seconds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News