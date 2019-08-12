Judge hands down sentences

SIDNEY – The 22-year-old Sidney man with an extensive criminal record, who led police on a high speed chase March 9, took a plea deal in his case. A Kettlersville man found guilty of an assault-related charge has been sent to jail for 45 days.

Incarceration was ordered in several cases heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. Judge James Stevenson presided over the cases.

Tevyn Wilkins, 22, of Sidney pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to comply with order or signal of an officer, a third-degree felony.

Wilkins is currently an inmate at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation’s (ODRC) Warren Correctional Institution in Lebanon, Ohio, serving a sentence of 28 months on counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, charges.

In this case, is Wilkins will have the prison term under consecutive orders, which means he will serve the time after the first two charges.

Wilkins pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to comply with order or signal of an officer, a third-degree felony during his final pretrial hearing.

Brett Gillem, 22, 16427 Easy St., Kettlersville, was sentenced to 45 days in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.

Gillem was found guilty of stabbing a female with a screwdriver on Feb. 20.

Jesse M. Fitzgerald, 36, Piqua, was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail on a count of attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, due to a probation violation rules. The sentence will be served consecutively, one after the others, with a sentence imposed by Sidney Municipal Court.

He was arrested Nov. 23 with heroin.

Jessica R. Southers, 37, 5880 State Route 29 Lot 11, was sentenced to 90 days in the county jail on a charge of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

She was placed on five years of community control. She will also be permitted to participate in the jail’s work release program.

She possessed Methamphetamine in front of minor children on Feb. 28.

Chad Cisco, 44, 312 Fifth Ave., was sentenced to 30 days in jail charged with OVI, an unclassified felony. He was also ordered to serve five years of community control.

Stevenson also ordered him to forfeit his 2002 Honda forfeited, post drunken driving license plates and a have an Interlock system installed in his car. Cisco’s driver’s license was suspended for seven years, but he is eligible to obtain driving privileges in 180 days.

He was arrested on Dec. 16 driving under the influence. Court records show Cisco has four previous convictions.

William Warfield, 34, Sidney man currently incarcerated in state prison pleaded guilty to a charge of rape, a first-degree felony, during his final pretrial. He will also be considered a Tier 3 sexual offender when sentenced.

The offenses supposedly occurred between June 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2018. He faces a maximum of 11 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Stevenson noted that prison time should be expected.

Warfield is currently housed at the ODRC’s North Central Correctional Institution in Marion. On Nov. 29, he was sentenced to one year in prison on a charge of attempted illegal use of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

