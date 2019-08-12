Forgers nabbed in local forgery scheme

SIDNEY – Six Ohio people from outside Shelby County have been indicted on forgery charges accused of allegedly falsifying documents to garner more than $4,400 from a local grocery store through a scheme of cashing fraudulent payroll checks. Also, an alleged counterfeiter was indicted, and a Minster area woman was charged for carrying a shotgun while walking towards a road work crew.

In all, the Shelby County grand jury indicted 25 people when they met Thursday, Aug. 8. Their arraignment will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

Previous reports regarding Ian Timmons of Sidney, and Jason and Jessica Lemly of Anna were previously published in the SDN.

Six people were indicted for the fraudulent payroll check charges. The crimes occurred from June 26 through July 1 at Sidney Foodtown, 1010 Wapakoneta Ave. The group supposedly cashed 12 checks, two by each defendant, collectively totaling $4,401.03. Each defendant was charged with two counts of forgery, all fifth-degree felonies.

Based on signage now in the store, payroll checks will no longer be cashed there.

Charged was Anthony Smith Jr., 31, Tramehl J. Turly, 37, Rodney Woods, 25, and Reanna Woods, 28, all of Dayton; Terrance S. Furlow, 24, of Cleveland; and Gregory A. Preston, 38, of Cincinnati.

Another defendant used a different form of swindling money from businesses.

Imani M. Hall, 21, Indianapolis, Indiana, was indicted on five counts of counterfeiting, all fourth-degree felonies, having allegedly passed five $100 bills in Sidney on March 27.

The bills were passed at Shoe Sensation, Buffalo Wild Wings, Kroger gas station, and Menard’s.

Shotgun pointed at deputy

Sherry Lynn Banks, 50, 12028 State Route 362, near Minster, was indicted on one count of aggravated menacing, a fourth-degree felony.

Online court records indicated a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy came upon Banks walking along state Route 66 with a shotgun heading towards a road work crew. Upon exiting his cruiser, Banks allegedly pointed the gun at the deputy.

She remains incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Two men were indicted on domestic violence charges, both fourth-degree felonies.

Luis M. Macias Jr., 51, 1205 Hilltop Ave., Apt. D, is accused of striking and choking an adult female who resides at the apartment on Aug. 1.

Court records note Mascias has a previous domestic violence conviction in Darke County.

Nicholas Conner, 26, 110 Red Bud Circle, Apt.6, allegedly struck and choked a female resident on Aug. 2. He has two previous domestic violence convictions in 2001 and 2015 in Bellefontaine Municipal Court.

He remains housed at the county jail on a $15,000 bond.

Two people from Bryan, Ohio, have been charged regarding a traffic stop.

On July 26, Edward Ramirez, 34, and Michael Kennedy, 40, were arrested supposedly in possession of drugs.

Kennedy was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, all fifth degree felonies. Kennedy allegedly was in possession of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

Ramirez was also charged with aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, having been found with Methamphetamine. He was also charged with driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Scooter, scrap, shotgun lead to charges

In other indictments include:

• Ryan R. Lewis, 39, Fostoria, Ohio, has been charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities believe Lewis took a scooter and merchandise from the Sidney Walmart. The taken items are in excess of $1,000.

• Nathan Ian Foos, 41, Piqua, was charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of taking scrap metal from Ferguson Construction from February through May.

• Glenn Tuttle Jr., 48, St. Marys, possession of drug and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested Aug. 4 in possession of Fentanyl.

• Brandon Perry, 24, Piqua, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested July 27 in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Stephan Turner, 28, Dayton, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools. He was arrested on Aug. 2 in possession of heroin.

• Edward Ramirez, 23, Piqua, possession of drugs and possession criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of having cocaine when he was arrested July 30.

• James Bradley Lafoe, 20, at large, receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities say Lafoe receiving a shotgun he knew was stolen.

• Todd E. Riddle, 58, at large, theft, a fifth-degree felony. He is charged for taking the contents of a room at the Budget Host Inn in Sidney.

• Thomas Davidson, 69, 722 Michigan St., operating a vehicle while under the influence alcohol or drugs, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 2, Davidson was a found in his car with his head slumped over the steering wheel with the car running. Police turned off the car and awoke Davidson citing him during the interview.

Court records show Davidson, at the time of the arrest, had a.17 alcohol blood content. It was also noted it was Davidson’s sixth DUI arrest in the past 20 years.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

