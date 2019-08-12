Author plans book signing at Amos Library

SIDNEY — Mark Figley, author of “Queen City Dynasty,” will hold a book signing on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the community room of the Amos Library.

The book chronicles the players and coaches of the 1975-76 World Champion Cincinnati Reds: baseball’s last true dynasty.

“During the decade of the seventies, Cincinnati’s ‘Big Red machine’ was the talk of baseball. Sparked by the likes of Rose, Morgan, Bench and Perez, the Reds would strike World Series gold with consecutive titles in 1975 and 1976,” Figley said. “Yet these teams were made up of more than just the ‘Great Eight’ starters. They included many lesser-known names that time has forgotten.”

“Queen City Dynasty” tells the stories of all the coaches and players who comprise the back-to-back World Champions. Filled with facts, statistics and trivia galore, this book is a must for any Reds fan.

Figley became a Cincinnati Reds’ fan in the spring of 1970; and what a season it was as the Reds won the National League pennant before falling to the Baltimore Orioles in five games in the World Series. Greater seasons were soon to follow: culminating in the World Series titles of just a few years later. Like many Reds fans, he longs for the days when the Reds will once again contend for World Series glory. Figley also writes a regular guest column for the Lima News based on politics and current events.

Amos Memorial Public Library is located at 230 E. North St., Sidney, Ohio.