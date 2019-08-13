125 years

Tuesday, August 13, 1894

The campers at the stone bridge east of town report the stream which runs along by the camp alive with the most wonderful fish. Yesterday, while bathing in the creek, Ed Young encountered a magnificent specimen. He called Brose Custenborder to his assistance. They chased the fish into shallow water and landed it. It proved to be a carp weighing 15 ½ pounds.

100 years ago

Tuesday, August 13, 1919

Bids for the construction of an electric light line at Jackson Center have been rejected. Bids received for the work were from $15,890 to $22,000, and since the bond issue was for only $15,000, the board had no other action it could take but to reject the bids. It is the opinion of the board that the lowest bid was about $2,000 too high.

Plans for the Community Party, ice cream social and band concert to be held in Chautaqua Park on South Main Avenue on Aug. 14 were completed at a meeting of the Crescent Drive Association last evening. Clem Crusey is general chairman for the affair.

75 years ago

Tuesday, August 13, 1944

At the spot where the Japanese delivered their sneak attack on Dec. 7, 1941, President Roosevelt today concluded a strategy conference with General Douglas McArthur and the Pacific high command, aimed at Japan’s early defeat and “unconditional surrender.”

Three Shelby County men are home on furlough after spending time in overseas service. M/Sgt. Wayne B. Ailes has had 24 months with the Army Air Force in England, North Africa, Italy, and Sicily; Pvt. Charles B. O’Leary has been in North Africa with a military police unit for the past nine months; S/1C Eugene Wright is back from seven months serviced with the Navy in Atlantic waters.

50 years ago

Tuesday, August 13, 1969

Sidney’s district champion American Legion Junior baseballers will take off for the State Tournament at Athens, Sunday morning. According to Leonard Curtis of the local post, Coach Charley Caudill and his squad will congregate at Custenborder Park, where they will be picked up by private cards for the trip to Athens. It marks the second straight year that Sidney has won a berth in the state meet.

25 years ago

Tuesday, August 13, 1994

Furniture Express Factory Outlet has opened for business at 120 E. Poplar St. with furnishings for all rooms of the house. The new furniture store in the former Uhlman’s building downtown is owned by Steve Springer, John Adams and Glen Francis. Springer is also store manager.

Work to enlarge the culvert at the corner of Russell Road and Broadway Avenue continues this week. The City of Sidney is having an old box culvert removed and replacing it with a new one that is almost twice as large. This will allow more water to flow under the road and into the Moose golf course, alleviating flooding problems in the area.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

