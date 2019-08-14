125 years

Wednesday, August 14, 1894

In what is usually their dull time, the Sidney Broom Co. this year finds themselves crowded with orders. During the past 11 days they have received orders for 2,500 dozen of brooms, and during the same period, orders for baskets aggregating 940 dozen.

———

Umbrella menders all steer clear of Maple Street now. The last one received a boiling hot water bath while making his way along the street.

———

The new race track at the fairgrounds is now completed. Persons who desire to use the track for driving will be admitted at the south gate.

100 years ago

Wednesday, August 14, 1919

Members of city council at their meeting last evening authorized the service director to let the contract for the construction of a new bridge over the Miami and Erie Canal at South Street. A concrete culvert will be installed at this point. Council also approved an ordinance to raise the salary of the street sweepers by $2 per week, and ordering them to put in 48 hours a week.

75 years ago

Wednesday, August 14, 1944

Three Sidney girls will leave next week to enter nurse training at Christ hospital in Cincinnati. They are: Margaret Jean Harney, Highland Avenue; Patricia Dill, North Miami Avenue, and Josephine Ann Kerr, Johnston Drive.

———

A delayed dispatch from the island of Guam tells how marines under command of Lt. Col. Sylvester Stephan, a Sidney native, were the first to plant the American flag on the island, marking the return of American forces.

———

D. Webb Bowman today announced that he has purchased the buildings and 10 acres of ground at the Russell Folkerth Auto Parts on North Dixie highway. Bowman plans to establish a used car lot at that location and after the war he expects to handle new cars.

50 years ago

Wednesday, August 14, 1969

NEW YORK – The Big Town gave a thunderous welcome today to America’s men from the moon. Showered with tickertape and confetti so thick it was like a snowstorm in August, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. (“Buzz”) Aldrin, Jr. and Michael Collins followed the Broadway route of America’s heroes through New York City’s financial district.

25 years ago

Wednesday, August 14, 1994

Dr. Michael J. Lyster has joined the cardiology practice of Dr. Randall Orem at Wilson Memorial Hospital. Lyster is a specialist in cardiology and internal medicine.

———

Gary Reed replaces Steve Miller as Russia school superintendent and principal of the Russia Elementary School. Miller left Russia to become superintendent of Logan County Schools.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org