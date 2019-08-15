Search warrant nets arrest, drugs

SIDNEY — A Sidney woman was arrested Thursday on drug charges after the U.S. Customs confiscated a package in San Francisco containing drugs scheduled to be delivered to her Park Street home.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Joy Naomi Gorongsay, 40, 757 Park St., was arrested for the possession of a schedule four narcotic. She was incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office along with assistance of a United States Postal Inspector, executed a search warrant at 757 Park St., Sidney. The search warrant was a result of information received from the Department of Homeland Security that a package was confiscated in San Francisco by U.S. Customs and was found to be 1.15 KG of a schedule four drug, Tramadol. The package was sent to a U.S. Postal Inspector and was scheduled for delivery to 757 Park St., Sidney.

Recovered during the search warrant were 2,500 single doses of 100 mg Tramadol Hydrochloride pills, along with several computers, electronic devices and documents associated with the trafficking of scheduled drugs.

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with our federal counterparts in combating drugs being brought into our communities,” the release said.