125 years

Saturday, August 17, 1894

Sidney will have a circus next month. For several weeks a number of the enthusiastic members of Summit Lodge, Knights of Pythias have been discussing and investigating the possibilities of holding a home talent circus and the dates of Sept. 6 and 7 have been set for the affair.

———

The drought still continues and the chances of a half-crop of corn diminishes daily. The prospect of a hard winter on poor people is more ominous.

———

Debs, the leader of the strikers at Chicago, is to be one of the chief attractions at the Populists’ state convention in Columbus next week. Coxey, too, is to be one of the speakers.

100 years ago

Saturday, August 17, 1919

Secretary of War Baker told a Senate committee today that the United States should maintain a large army because of “the disturbed state of the world today.”

75 years ago

Saturday, August 17, 1944

Mrs. Frank Kritzer will serve as president of the Football Mothers club during the coming year, elected at the meeting last night. Mrs. Frank Molitor was named vice president; Mrs. Ellis Runyon, secretary, and Mrs. Albert Reinhart, treasurer.

———

Coach John Kerekes will start Sidney High School football practice Monday morning at Julia Lamb field. He will be assisted with the varsity by Harold McDermott. Seven lettermen will be returning this year, including Leo Kastner, Pat Milligan, Mark Bell, Gerald Molitor, Bob Young, Bob Garrett, and Bill Lonsbury.

50 years ago

Saturday, August 17, 1969

A new warehouse facility designed by Freytag & Freytag, Sidney architects, will be constructed for Ross Pattern & Foundry, Inc. by the Ferguson Construction Co. A permit for the building, which will measure approximately 133 by 140 feet, was issued this week by the city. The addition will be built on the north end of the existing North Oak Avenue facility.

25 years ago

Saturday, August 17, 1994

Scott Hinsch has been named as director of business development for Star Bank in Sidney. The announcement was made today by Thomas B. Heringhaus, regional president and chief executive officer of Star Bank in Sidney.

———

The Shelby County Commissioners Tuesday morning received the deed for 1.098 acres of ground for the new recycling center through a donation by Patrick Milligan and Tom Milligan, president and secretary of Milligan Hill Company. Commission Chairman Richard Meeker said the additional land was needed so that the new Shelby County Recycling Center building can be constructed in the proper configuration with the existing building.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

