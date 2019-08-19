CAS students ready for school

SIDNEY — Christian Academy School students will return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 20, to begin the 2019-20 school year.

According to Superintendent Dick Dray, one new staff member has joined the CAS family. Makenzie Spicer will be teaching high school language arts.

He said facility updates include the large interior gym renovations and updates.

A family picnic will be held Aug. 23 and See You at the Pole is planned for Sept. 25.

Other special events for the year include a First Responder luncheon on Sept. 11; Faith Banquet on Sept. 29;, Grandparents Day on Oct. 11; Spaghetti Dinner on Nov. 1; and the all-school Walk-A-Thon on May 7.