125 years

Tuesday, August 20, 1894

The Sidney Pole and Shaft Company has completed preparations for making buggy tops and workmen will begin Tuesday morning on that branch of the business.

———

A bolt of lightning striking the barn in which he was working killed Henry Branlage who lives two miles west of Loramies Saturday afternoon. The 16-year-old boy and his brother were taking the harness off of two horses when the lightning struck. One of the horses was also killed.

100 years ago

Tuesday, August 20, 1919

A.W. Hall, the candy man, has the candy, corn and peanut privilege at the Mercer County Fair at Celina this week. He has a new outfit, a big tent made for him by Tom Wolf, the tent man at Greenville.

———

Truman Pitts and Don Bowsher, both of Sidney, will open the Royal Athletic Clubs boxing show this evening at the armory.

75 years ago

Tuesday, August 20, 1944

Post-war plans for one of the most modern and completely equipped automobile repair shops to be operated in conjunction with his sales agency for new cars was announced today by Dorsey Nevergall, Sidney automotive dealer. It will be located on West Court Street in the building presently occupied by Stolle Corp.

———

Additional furniture and games are being solicited from Sidney attics and store rooms today by officials of Sidney Youth Foundation as nightly attendance at the youth center continues to soar. John Kerekes, supervisor of the center, said attendance is averaging more than 100 each night, and on occasions exceeds 150.

50 years ago

Tuesday, August 20, 1969

Robbie Joe Cotterman, 1969 Sidney Soap Box Derby champion, received a hero’s welcome as he officially signed in on his arrival at Akron headquarters Monday for the 32nd running of the All-American coasting car classic for boys.

25 years ago

Tuesday, August 20, 1994

As has become customary on the first weekend of scrimmages, Sidney and Dublin will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, this year in Sidney. The Shamrocks are led into town by Sidney High graduate and former head coach of the Yellow Jackets, Bryan Deal, who is now in his fourth season as head coach at Dublin.

———

Lehman High School Athletic Director Ron Burgel has resigned his position at the school to take a position at Vanlue Local School in Hancock County. Burgel will serve as the building principal for the school.

———

Sidney City Council Monday will consider authorizing an enterprise zone for an $18.6 million expansion of the Sidney Cargill Inc. soybean processing plant. This will allow Cargill to expand production of all the products it makes, including soybean meal, bulk vegetable oils and packaged vegetable oils. Sixteen full-time jobs are to be added.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org