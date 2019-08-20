McGraw cancer awareness symposium to feature Kelly Corrigan

TROY — Kelly Corrigan, author and breast cancer survivor, will be the featured speaker for the annual Bill and Ruth McGraw Cancer Awareness Symposium on Aug. 26 at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy.

Corrigan is known for her personal story of battling breast cancer while caring for her father, who was also undergoing cancer treatment. She is a contributor to magazines and has been on the “Today” Show numerous times.

Corrigan also is the author of four books on The New York Times Best Sellers list, including, “The Middle Place,” the story of her family’s cancer battles.

The symposium is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program from 6 to 7 p.m. To reserve a seat, call 937-440-7541 before noon Aug. 23. Seating is limited to the first 300 people who register.

The annual symposium, hosted by the UVMC Foundation and the UVMC Cancer Care Center, is named in memory of Bill and Ruth McGraw, parents of Bill McGraw, III, and his sisters, Karen McGraw and Chris Grilliot. Between them, Bill and Ruth McGraw had cancer five times, but neither died from the disease.

The program is presented by the UVMC Foundation and made possible by a gift from the McGraw Family Fund of The Troy Foundation and sponsors United National Bank, Ernst Concrete, and F&P America.