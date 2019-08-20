State Fair winner

Sable Ruhenkamp, 14, won the Reserve Champion Chester hog at the Ohio State Fair. Pictured are, left to right, Jake Fogt, Summer Oaks, Sable Ruhenkamp, Iris Ruhenkamp, Bode Ruhenkamp and Frank Riethman. Sable is the daughter of Bryan and Kim Ruhenkamp, of Fort Loramie. She is a member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club.

