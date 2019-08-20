Funding and fundraising

SIDNEY — State funding received by Sidney City Schools for this year will remain the same as what the district received last year.

Treasurer Mike Watkins told the board of education during its meeting Monday night that he attended a meeting last week concerning the biennium budget and House Bill 156, which deals with education in the state.

“The state budget was passed in the middle of July,” said Watkins. “We’ve dealt with a complicated school funding schedule in the past. The district received $19 million last year.

“This year, the state decided not to use the formula this year. So we’re getting the same amount from the state as we did last year,” he said.

Watkins said the district will also be receiving funding for the new preschool program, transportation and open enrollment.

He anticipates the district will be receiving an additional $1.6 million over the two-year period of the state budget.

All districts in the state, said Watkins, will be receiving funding for student wellness aid programs.

“There are restrictions on how the money can be spent,” said Watkins.

The funds can be used for a new program to supplement an existing program or supplant an existing program with the new funds, which then frees up general fund moneys currently being used for the program.

“This opens up the general fund monies to be used in other places,” said Watkins. “We have to develop a plan to use the money with another agency that will assist us on a consulting basis. We’ll have to submit a report at the end of the year stating how the funds will be used.”

Every district, said Watkins, will receive $25,000.

Athletic Director Mitch Hoying updated the board on the Goffena Training Center.

“The fundraiser for the project is nearly complete,” said Hoying. “Construction is nearly complete. There will be no materials in the parking lot by the time with play St. Marys in football.

“Ferguson is on budget and ahead of schedule,” he said.

A fire entrance had to be in the fence so a fire truck could get into the complex if there’s a fire, said Hoying.

“The internal part of the building hasn’t come in on point,” said Hoying. “I keep having a better idea for it. Do we want it to be good, better, or the best? It’s going to be the best when we get done.

Hoying said there will be a five-day period in September when everything will be installed inside the complex.

“By the end of September, it’s going to be 100 percent functional,” he said.

The fundraising goal, said Hoying, was between $488,000 to $490,000.

“We’re $30,000 away from that goal,” said Hoying. “At the football games, we’ll be handing out pledge cards. The Goffena family will also be there.”

The pledge cards are for three-year pledges, he said.

“This project is 100 percent privately funded,” said Hoying.

Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble visits with the district’s new teachers during a reception held Monday afternoon, Aug. 19, at the board of education office. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SidneyWelcomeTeachersnew.jpg Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble visits with the district’s new teachers during a reception held Monday afternoon, Aug. 19, at the board of education office.

BOE updated on state money, athletic center

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@idneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.