125 years

Wednesday, August 21, 1894

The mayor requests us to say that boys who are in the habit of rolling iron hoops and riding tricycles and little wagons on the sidewalks in different parts of town will have to refrain from it or it will be necessary to make some arrests.

100 years ago

Wednesday, August 21, 1919

The people of Fort Loramie have purchased the Minster and Fort Loramie railway and will soon resume operations. The new company will be incorporated under the name of the Fort Loramie Railway Co. Stock for the purchase of the road will be sold to people within the vicinity of Fort Loramie.

———

In an effort to prevent the spread of rabies, the board of health at a special meeting yesterday afternoon passed a resolution calling for all dogs running at large to be muzzled. In accordance with this resolution the mayor instructed police to kill all unmuzzled dogs found running at large.

75 years ago

Wednesday, August 21, 1944

Draft notices to 118 Shelby County men have been issued this week, according to the local Selective Service board office today. One group of 43 men will leave Aug. 29 for induction, and another group of 75 will leave the same day for physical examinations.

———

The new Son’s Bar and Grill, located in the Sarver building on west Poplar Street, opened for business this afternoon, following a complete program of remodeling and redecorating of the former Sarver restaurant, which has been a Sidney landmark.

50 years ago

Wednesday, August 21, 1969

Sailor Beer registered an even 40 for his No. 3 club’s only two points in a 2-2 stand-off with No. 1 in the Monarch Golf League at Shelby Oaks on Wednesday evening.

———

Shelby County commissioners Thursday approved a resolution of intent to support the formation of a tri-county community college district. By creating the district, the commissioners are committing themselves to a college feasibility study and the establishment of a nine-member board of trustees.

25 years ago

Wednesday, August 21, 1994

Officials at Lehman High School today announced that a capital campaign expected to raise more than $5 million is underway. The funds would be used to finance a 47,000-square-foot expansion of the schools’ educational facilities and to increase the school’s endowment funds.

———

Dan Thompson of Sidney upset nine-time champion Gene Bayman 3-2 to capture the club championship and the President’s Cup at the Piqua Country Club Sunday. Earlier in the week, another local golfer, Marla Flinn, won the women’s championship, defeating Sidney’s Betty Kleinke in the finals.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

