Board awards supplemental contracts

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education approved supplemental contracts during its Monday meeting.

Supplemental contracts were awarded to Nichol Colarusso, cheer coach, junior varsity football and basketball, $1,590; Joe Stockton, freshman football coach, $3,578; Nathan Christman, SMS football coach, $2,783; Jamie Fridley, boys head soccer coach, $4,771; Jessuca Ratta-Newsome, SMS seventh-grade volleyball, $2,783; Darrell Chiles, assistant athletic director (50 percent), $3,578; Beth Hours, head cheer coach, $2,783; Thomas Wheeler, SMS football coach, $3m757; Charles Stockton, SMS football coach, $1,789 (50 percent); and Nathan McLain, SMS football coach, $795 (50 percent).

Academic coaches receiving contracts were Lisa Beigel, substitute classified clerk, $823; Sherry Guinther, substitute certified clerk, $7,223; Bret Bickel, Academia adviser, $3,379; Andrew Mitchell, Academia assistant, $1,193; Allexis Taylor, annual staff adviser, $3,976; Chris Adams, band director, $9,184; Todd Bridges, band director assistant, $3,976; Taylor Adami, Key Club adviser, $1,193; Joe Spangler, senior class adviser, $1,988; Annette Lochard, senior class adviser, $1,988; Kelly Walker, sophomore class adviser, $1,988; Mandy Gutman, junior class adviser, $1,590; Lori Hanson, junior class adviser, $1,988; Ashley Hamilton, sophomore class adviser, $1,193; Stacey Goffena, freshman class adviser, (50 percent) $994; Sara Olding, freshman class adviser, (50 percent) $1,044; Brett Bickel, mock trial adviser, $2,087; John Young, musical director, $4,771; Laney Shaw, musical director assistant, $1,491;Kelly Thorne, National Honor Society adviser, $2,087; Chris Adams, pep band, $1,491; Todd Bridges, pep band, $1,093; Alison Hermiller, student government (50 percent), $1,590; Ben Gates, student government (50 percent), $1,590; Missy Schneider, SMS student council, $1,590; and Sherry Guinther, SMS yearbook adviser, $1,193.

The board also approved the game help workers for 2019-20 school year