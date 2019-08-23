28 graduate from Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program

SIDNEY – Twenty-eight individuals became a part of an elite group of leaders by graduating from the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program on Aug. 20.

A dinner celebration was held in their honor at the Bridge Restaurant. A social time began the evening followed by dinner and the presentation of their certificates of merit. Local attorney and historian Rich Wallace was the keynote speaker.

The men and women from various community organizations, professionals in business and industry are now included in a group of more than 500 graduates in the 29 years of the program’s existence.

“The purpose of the Chamber Leadership Program is to increase the quality and quantity of men and women capable of accepting leadership roles in varied community organizations,” Chamber Vice President Dawn Eilert said.

The curriculum consists of meeting one day per month, typically the third Thursday, for a 10 month period. Participants are exposed to the variety of civic and economic resources and issues of the area. Topics covered are leadership skill development, local history and geography, economic development, law enforcement, fire and rescue, education, human services, media, health services, local government and agriculture.

Applications are available to all members of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Registration is in process for the 2019-20 class and applicants will begin mid-September. The deadline to apply is Sept. 6. Individuals may contact Dawn Eilert at the Chamber office at 492-9122 for more information or go to the Chamber website, https://www.sidneyshelbychamber.com/chamber-leadership-program.html.

This year’s graduates are Melissa Armstrong, Wilson Health; Colin Beer, US Bank; William Blakely, City of Sidney; Marcus Borgerding, NKTelco; Tim Cordonnier, Upper Valley Career Center; Jessica Elliott, S & H Products, Inc.; Candee Esser, Ross Casting and Innovation; Lisa Guyett, Reliable Castings Corp.; Paul Heintz Jr., Edison State Community College; Becky Hoelscher, US Bank; Ryan Krivacek, US Bank; Cody Lee, Ferguson Construction Co.; David Overman, Village of Jackson Center; Oshae Peart, Shelby County CASA/GAL; Chris Pfenning, Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc.; Debbie Phelps, Sidney Daily News; Carol Ann Pierce, Sidney Daily News; Mark Pleiman, Sidney Fire Department; Matt Rismiller, Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc.; Aditya Sakhalkar, Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc.; Ashley Schroeder, Elizabeth’s New Life Center; Brian Schroeder, Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc.; Drew Sosby, Village of Jackson Center; Cindy Timmerman, Shelby County Libraries; Kim Wenning, Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc.; Stephanie Wilson, Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc.; and Rebecca Wood, Shelby County Libraries.