Dozens of comedians performing at festival


Andy Beningo headlines the Live Laughs Comedy festival at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 23. The festival continues Saturday, Aug. 24 with the first stand-up comedy act starting at 2 p.m. and the last act starting at 8:40 p.m.. On Sunday, Aug. 25 the first act starts at 2 p.m. and the last act starts at 7 p.m.. There are 10 food trucks to keep visitors well fed. The three headliners on Saturday will start with Rob Wilfong at 8 p.m. followed by Charlie Walker at 8:20 p.m. and ending with Wendi Furguson at 8:40 p.m.. Travis Charles will headline on Sunday at 7 p.m..

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

