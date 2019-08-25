Coby McFarlin, left, 6, of St. Marys, son of Jake McFarlin and Maddy Schoer, and Caleb McFarlin, 6, of DeGraff, son of Mike and Sarah McFarlin, take a spin on a ride at the De Graff Country Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Lillian Miller, left, 4, and her sister Bentley Drake, 7, both of Bellefontaine, children of Maloree and Wade Miller, walk accross a bridge in a jungle gym at the De Graff Country Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Drew Schafer, right, 6, reacts as his bat starts to deflate while he was in the process of beating his brother, Beau Schafer, 12, both of Fort Loramie, with it before the start of the De Graff Country Fair parade on Saturday, Aug. 24. The brothers are the children of Andy and Holly Schafer.

2019 De Graff Country Fair Jr Queen Lorena Knox takes part in the De Graff Country Fair parade on Saturday, Aug. 24.

2019 De Graff Country Fair Jr. King Myles Burk takes part in the De Graff Country Fair parade on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Ellie Feasel, center, 1, picks-up candy with her mom, Hannah Feasel, left, both of Urbana, and her grandma, Kim Feasel, of De Graff, at the end of the De Graff Country Fair parade on Saturday, Aug. 24. Ellie is also the daughter of Jacob Feasel.

Cindy Purtee, left, of Sidney, looks at a parakeet named Chorizo, owned by Martha Godinez, 16, of De Graff, daughter of Rigo and Isabel Godinez. Godinez was was walking her parakeet around the De Graff Country Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Elias McBeth, left, 2, of Bellefontaine, son of Ashley and Nathan McBeth, and Kennedy Newcomb, 5, of Centerville, daughter of Blake and Ebony Newcomb, ride a rollercoaster at the De Graff Country Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Carter Jordan, 4, of De Graff, son of Sarah and Justin Jordan, performs to country music on a horse in the De Graff Country Fair talent show on Saturday, Aug. 24.

2019 De Graff Country Fair Princess Arielle Stegal takes part in the De Graff Country Fair parade on Saturday, Aug. 24.