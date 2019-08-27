Senior Center to host spagehtti dinner

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be hosting a spaghetti dinner on Friday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Pre-sale cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 8 years of age. Cost at the door the day of the event will be $9 for adults and $5 for children under 8 years of age. Pre-sale tickest are available at the Senior Center, located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

In addition to homemade food, there will be door prizes and raffles. Entertainment will be included with a string orchestra, clowns and a comedy act.

Carry out is also availble. All proceeds will benefit the Senior Center.