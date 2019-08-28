Expanded Anna Park Festival set for Saturday

ANNA – This year’s Anna Park Festival will last later into the evening and will include more attractions for community members including inflatables and food trucks.

The Anna Park Festival is scheduled for 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Anna Community Park. The Park Committee has hosted an annual gathering for several years, Chair Gary Strasser said, but this year the committee hopes more community members will attend.

“We’ve been doing them for at least five years, but it’s the first time we’ve had food trucks and blowups for kids,” Strasser said. “We’re just trying something different. I challenged them to come up with something different for the park.”

The Anna Park Festival will feature Nikki D’s, Maddie Maes, Leamon’s Treats and Kona Ice food trucks.

There will be fun for kids of all ages with inflatables and putter golf. Wristbands are $5 for the duration of the event.

Vendors and crafters including Tupperware, Pure Romance, Nelly Cuddles, Norwex, Paparazzi Jewelry, Mike’s Homemade Carmels, Misty’s Coffee Cakes & More, Wilt’s Books, Pickleball Equipment & Tennis Furniture and more will be in attendance.

Will Inman will provide musical entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. He is an acoustic performer from Anna who has played at festivals, bars, restaurants and private parties for the past five years.

Inman will be joined by his sister Kristen Heitman, who adds harmony and her vocal talents. They play a variety of country and rock from the ’70s to the present.

Strasser hopes the expanded festival will remain a tradition in the coming years.

“I think this is something we’re all hoping will continue for several years,” he said.

