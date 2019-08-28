Charles Hoying is this years grand marshal

Charles Hoying is this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade grand marshal. Hoying was a Minster Cub Scout Master, a member of the committee that formed the Minster Area Life Squad, he worked the gate for home football games for 40 years, and designed and built a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier that is used in local parades. Hoying was unveiled at the Wooden Shoe Inn on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

