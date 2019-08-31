Man sentenced to prison in drug, forgery cases

SIDNEY – Local resident James Daniel Cornett, who has had frequent legal entanglements with area authorities, pleaded guilty in a drug-related case and was sentenced to prison all in the same day he was indicted for the crime last week.

The 37-year-old Cornett, who is listed as at large, was among 24 people indicted by the Shelby County Grand Jury on Thursday, Aug. 29. Of those, 19 cases involved alleged drug offenses, three money infractions and two sex misbehavior cases.

Those defendants will be arraigned in Shelby County Common Pleas Court at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5

On Saturday, the SDN published an article regarding the sex offenses allegedly committed by Joshua L. Scott, of Sidney, and Alyssa N. Clark, of Port Jefferson.

On Thursday, Cornett received 21 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in two separate cases. That morning he was indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Later in the day, he was sentenced in that case and a previous case on one count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

The drug charge stemmed from a Dec. 18 arrest while in possession of methamphetamine. The case was negotiated to a charge of attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. State prosecutors agreed to recommend a six-month consecutive sentence with the second case and not charge Cornett with additional known offenses.

Judge James Stevenson had another idea, however. He instead sentenced Cornett to 11 months in prison in the drug case followed by a 10-month incarceration order in the forgery case.

In the forgery case, prosecutors agreed not to charge Cornett with a tampering with evidence offense and ordered him to pay $550 in restitution. The charge occurred when Cornett passed bad checks in March at Meyer’s Garage in Newport.

In March 2017, Cornett also was sentenced to prison in two cases and ordered serve his time consecutively. He was sentenced to 11 months on one count of breaking and entering and nine months for a charge of failing to appear in court.

A former co-defendant with Cornett was indicted on four drug-related charges and for reportedly selling illegal narcotics near a school in an unrelated case.

Brooke Danielle Young, 34, at large, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all third-degree felonies, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of selling methamphetamine in December in the vicinity of a local school.

On March 3, Young gave a fraudulent check to her co-defendant, Cornett, to cash at Meyers Garage. On March 4, she was arrested with methamphetamine.

Forgery, counterfeiting

Three people were indicted in fraudulent money cases.

Tabitha L. Kirkland (aka Wallace), 2345 Collins Drive Apartment K, was indicted on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony, having allegedly written another’s signature on a check for $3.039.75 on Feb. 25.

Miyani Abriel Thomas, 21, Hilliard, also was charged with forgery, a fifth-degree felony, when she supposedly cashed a fraudulent check at US Bank in Sidney in the amount of $879.73 on June 20.

Jonathan Rivers, 32, Piqua, was indicted on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, when he passed a fake $100 bill at Dollar General, 166 W. Court St., on June 30.

Topping the 17 other drug cases, Milford Merle Browning, 36, at large, was charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies, and aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

He is accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl several times in January, February and May.

Two women were indicted on two counts of trafficking in drugs, all second-degree felonies. Charged were Christy A. Browning, 29, 306 E. Miami St., DeGraff, and Amelia R. Bretland, 19, 311 S. Main Ave.

They supposedly sold marijuana and hashish near a school on March 25.

Kandice M. Centers, 35, at large, was indicted on eight charges regarding the alleged sale of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in February.

She was charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies, and five counts of trafficking in drugs, all fifth-degree felonies.

Matthew Alan Terry, 42, 480 Mires Lane, was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. One count specifies that Terry should be ordered to forfeit a 1996 Jeep allegedly used in the commission of the crimes.

He is accused of selling methamphetamine in February.

Other cases

• Adam R. Vestal, 35, at large, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third and fourth-degree felonies, and three counts of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of selling fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin.

• David J. Marlow, 25, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all third-degree felonies, and two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He is charged with selling methamphetamine and fentanyl.

• Ryan Nagel, 32, 513 S. West Ave., possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Earl Woods III, 33, at large, two counts of possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Timothy Jackson Jr., 36, 129 S. Walnut Ave., aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Joseph R. Hiestand, 27, at large, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Matthew B. Reed, 22, at large, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third and fourth-degree felonies, trafficking in drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Ryan K. Yinger, 25, 115 Franklin Ave., three counts of trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies.

• Timothy H. Edwards, 47, 121 Queen St., two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both third-degree felonies.

• Joy Naomi Gorongsay, 31, 757 Park St., possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

• Elizabeth M. Hodge, 26, 306 Grove St., two counts of possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Charles H. Jackson Jr., 55, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

By Jim Painter For The Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.