The people that took turns carrying the Shelby County flag to the Russia Homecoming Festival stand with the flag they carried on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The Russia High School band performs at the Russia Homecoming Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Behr Thieman, 1, of Minster, son of Cassie and Wes Thieman, shoots bubbles from a gun at the Russia Homecoming Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Remi Monnin, left, 2, sits in a fire truck ride with his brother Luca Monnin, 4, both of Russia, both children of Craig and Cameo Monnin, at the Russia Homecoming Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Wyatt Monnin, 3, gets some fishing tips from his mom, Holly Monnin, at the Russia Homecoming Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31. Wyatt is also the son of Jordan Monnin.

Reacting to a hand of cards are, left to right, Christian Cox, 16, son of Heather and Tony Cox, Benjamin York, 13, son of Tim and Jill York, Felix Francis, 13, son of Jana and Josh Francis, and Julius Monnin, 8, all of Russia, son of Cameo and Craig Monnin. Games of chance were popular at the Russia Homecoming Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Chloe Cantrill, 8, of Beavercreek, takes a cake from Kim Goubeaux, of Russia, after winning at the cake wheel at the Russia Homecoming Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31. Watching Chloe are, left to right, Kayleigh Cantrill, 8, of Beavercreek, their grandma Kay Cantrill, of Sidney, Jim Stang, of Russia, and Breiley Cantrill, 9, of Sidney. Kayleigh and Chloe are the children of Amy Bashore and Tjay Cantrill. Breiley is the daughter of Frani Cantrill and the late Mark Cantrill.

Ken Francis, left, and George Epperson, both of Russia, fry tenderloins and french fries at the Russia Homecoming Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Louise Borchers, left, 3, of Russia, daughter of Angel and Shane Borchers, takes a balloon cat from Lucky the clown at the Russia Homecoming Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Russia Village Administrator Mark Shappie hangs the Shelby County flag from the ceiling of the food tent of the Russia Homecoming Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31.