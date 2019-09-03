Peerless blood drive set for Sept. 13

SIDNEY—Support the fight against cancer by donating at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Sept. 13, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The “My Compassion Defines Me” T-shirt is the donor gift from CBC Sept. 3 through Nov. 2. It’s the last of three T-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive campaign. Everyone who registers to donate through Nov. 2 is automatically entered in the drawing for the YETI Adventure Package, which includes a Tundra Cooler, Base Camp chairs and 27 genuine YETI accessories.

Platelets and plasma are vitally important for the treatment of cancer patients, as well as trauma, transplant, and burn patients. CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. Donors are in high demand, especially blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.